Cristiano Ronaldo is now top goal scorer in Men’s International Football



Portuguese football superstar and Al Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Saturday September 06, 2025 became top goal scorer in Men’s International Football.



Sunday September 7, 2025 1:00 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Playing against Armenia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Saturday, Ronaldo hit two goals taking his tally to 140.

With a total of 140 goals in 222 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the highest goal scorer in men’s international football.

Way behind him is Argentina star Lionel Messi with 114 goals in 194 appearances.

Other who are in the list of top goal scorer in men’s international football are Ali Daei of Iran (108/148), Sunil Chhetri of India (95/155), Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia (89/142), Romelu Lukaku of Belgium (89/124), Ali Mabkhout of United Arab Emirates (85/115), Robert Lewandowski of Poland (85/159), Ferenc Puskas of Hungry (84/85), Godfrey Chitalu of Zambia (79/111) and Neymar of Brazil (79/128).

Portugal FIFA WC 2026 Campaign

With Ronaldo in unprecedented form, Portugal Saturday defeated Armenia 5-0 and started a winning start to its qualifying campaign for the Football World Cup 2026.

Ronaldo – a five-time Champions League winner, who also lifted the European Championship trophy with his country, struck in each half at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as Portugal made a flying start in Group F.

Joao Felix, Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr team-mate, also scored twice and hit the opening goal after just 10 minutes. Portugal cruised thereafter.

"First step taken," Ronaldo posted on Instagram shortly after the final whistle.

The 2026 Football World Cup will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s record 6th World Cup appearance.

Ronaldo Golden Boot

The 40-year-old football great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League in June.

Interestingly, all five goals scored by Portugal against Armenia Saturday had a distinctly Roshn Saudi League feel. The 2026 FIFA World Cup hopefuls opened their qualification account with a thumping 5-0 victory, with Al Nassr duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix each bagging a brace and Al Hilal’s Joao Cancelo netting the other.



Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of third straight golden boot as Al Nassr, the Saudi football club he is leading, eyes Saudi Pro League (SPL) title.

2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026. Japan is the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal 2026 football world cup qualifier against Armenia Saturday was the team’s first since the death of its forward Diogo Jota in a car crash in July along with his brother Andre Silva.

The stadium fell quiet as both the teams observed a moment of silence before kickoff to pay tribute to Diogo Jota.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

