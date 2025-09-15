Watch: ‘Free Palestine’ call reverberate Emmy Awards 2025

Emmy Awards Ceremony 2025 which unfolded at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, United States Sunday was reverberated by “Free Palestine” call.

“I just want to say, go Birds, Fu** ICE... and Free Palestine... Thank you”, US actor Hannah Einbinder said after receiving the Emmy Awards Sunday night.

ICE is short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement - a federal law enforcement agency under the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Hannah Einbinder has recieved the Best Supporting Actress prize at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Talking to reporters, Einbinder later said the Palestinian cause was “really close to my heart for many reasons”, saying she had friends working in humanitarian roles in the territory.

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel,” she said.

U.S. strongly behind Israel: Rubio

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Israel and the occupied Palestinian lands, extended all out support to the Netanyahu’s far right government despite angry outrage over its genocidal war in Gaza.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 64,871 people and wounded 164,610 since October 2023. In the pretext of fighting Hamas, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) are indiscriminately bombing various parts of Gaza.

Netanyahu, who is facing the charges of war crimes and arrest warrant issued by the ICC, justifies the Israeli military action in Gaza in the name of fighting "terrorism". His real objective is in fact to forcefully displace the Palestinians from Gaza.

Arab-Islamic Summit

Emmy Awards was rocked by Free Palestine call and Rubio's visit to Israel come at a time when the Arab and Muslim leaders from more than 50 countries have gathered in Qatar in the wake of the Israeli airstrikes in Doha on September 09, 2025.

All eyes are on the summit as the earlier meetings of Arab and Muslim leaders have ended with mere “statements” and “strong condemnation” of Israel and its aggression in Gaza, West Bank and other countries in the Middle East.

The Israeli occupation forces have since October 2023 conducted airstrikes in as many as seven countries including Qatar and Iran sparking outrage in the Middle East.

On this background, people in the Arab world and Muslim countries want something more than mere issuing a statement of condemnation against Israel.

A joint declaration and decision taken at the Arab Islamic Summit Doha is expected today evening after the leaders meet for the final session in Doha.

