Apple iPhone 17 Pre-order Begins, Check Offers



Leading smartphone brand Apple has started for the Indian buyers pre-order of its recently launched iPhone 17 smartphones through its website and online stores

Friday September 12, 2025 8:56 PM , Aniqua Sabahat Faizee

Leading smartphone brand Apple has started for the Indian buyers pre-order of its recently launched iPhone 17 smartphones through its website and online stores.

Apple launched on September 09, 2025 four iPhone 17 phones - iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The company has started the pre-order of all its newly launched four iPhone 17 models through its official website and Apple online stores.

The iPhone 17 pre-order comes with attractive pre booking offer.

Apple is set to start delivery of the iPhone 17 smartphones from September 19, 2025 who pre-order and pre-book the phone from today.

iPhone 17 Pre-Booking Offer

Buyers can pre-order all iPhone 17 models, and enjoy attractive offer and discount.

The company said iPhone 17 can be booked with instant cashback and no cost and no interest EMI up to six months.

As per the price, the iPhone 17 will cost you Rs 82,900 for the base 256GB storage version and Rs 102,900 for the top-end 512GB storage model. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and the 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900.

Buyers can avail a Rs 5,000 instant discount on several bank cards. This offer is valid at all the authorised Apple stores.

Other offers include Apple Trade In, Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

iPhone 17 Specifications

Buyers can go through the detailed specifications available on the Apple website before pre-order. For quick summary, all iPhone 17 models run on the A19 Bionic chip, promising faster performance and improved energy efficiency.

Apple has also introduced iOS 26 with new AI-driven features, offering better personalisation, smarter Siri responses, and advanced camera intelligence in iPhone 17.

“iOS is the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy”, Apple said.

All iPhone 17 models feature redesigned internals to improve heat dissipation, with the Pro models specifically adopting vapour chamber technology.

In terms of cameras, iPhone 17 base and Air models feature dual-lens system 48MP rear camera and 18MP Center Stage front camera.

On the other hand, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models feature 18MP Center Stage front camera and 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto Rear Camera.

In terms of storage iPhone 17 comes with 256GB, 512GB, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and iPhone 17 Pro Max with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2 TB.

iPhone 17 is available in Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender colors, iPhone 17 Air in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue colors.

All four models are available with water resistance IP68 feature.

[Aniqua Sabahat Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic