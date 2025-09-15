SC again warns Election Commission over Bihar SIR

Monday September 15, 2025 9:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Monday September 15, 2025 again warned the Election Commission saying that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar could be scrapped in case of any illegality found.

The apex court had issued similar warning to scrap the voter list revision currently underway in Bihar, and which the Poll Panel wants to carry out in the entire country, on August 12, 2025.

The latest SC warning came before the final hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar Voter Lists scheduled to be held in October.





