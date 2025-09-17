IndiGo, Akasa Air on board as Navi Mumbai Airport opens by Sept end

Wednesday September 17, 2025

Mumbai: IndiGo and Akasa Air are the first airlines confirmed to fly from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) which is set begin its operations from September end.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), located near Panvel and Ulwe, will be operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had given its green signal to the Adani Group in June 2021 as the new concessionaire to the prestigious greenfield airport coming up as a public-private partnership (PPP) project.

IndiGo will commence with 18 daily flights to more than 15 cities, increasing to 79 by March 2026, featuring 14 international destinations.

Akasa Air intends to operate approximately 100 domestic flights each week at first, increasing to more than 300 domestic and 50 international flights weekly by November 2026, the group said.

With the opening of Navi Mumbai Airport, Mumbai, which already has Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Santacruz Domestic Airport, will have three airports. This is a distinction for the metropolis as compared to other cities in India.

Navi Mumbai Airport Opening Date

Though the exact date has not been officially confirmed yet, the Navi Mumbai Airport is set to start operations by Septmber end.

Navi Mumbai International Airport in a social media post Wednesday while stating, "the countdown has begun for the airport" wrote, "NMIA is set to be inaugurated soon. Once operational, it will drive connectivity, growth and opportunities for Maharashtra and beyond."

On the other hand, India Infra & Economy, in a short message posted on X, wrote, "Navi Mumbai International Airport is ready to serve you. 30th September. Set your calendars!"

Air Ticket Booking Options

Air ticket bookings can be done through the respective websites of the two airlines or comparison apps such as MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip.

While ticket booking, travelers should note that NMIA has the IATA location code “NMI,” whereas the current Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport keeps the code “BOM.”

The ICAO code for NMIA is VANM. The ICAO codes are important for air traffic management and flight activities. When booking flights, travellers must confirm the airport code, as NMIA will be marked as NMI.

Back in 2024, IndiGo airline had run test flights from the Panvel Airport. Developed by Adani and CIDCO JV, will be India’s most modern, green airport with 9 crore annual passenger capacity, 2 runways. Interior and facade works are underway, with a push to double workforce.

Built on 1,160 hectares of land and having two parallel runways - 08L/26R and 08R/26L each 3,700m long for simultaneous operations, the Navi Mumbai Airport is set to boost aviation in India.

