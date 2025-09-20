Mohammed bin Salman to address UN Palestine Statehood Conference

In a major diplomatic push, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has announced to address the Palestine Statehood Conference scheduled to be held at UN Headquarters in New York on September 22, 2025

Riyadh: In a major diplomatic push, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has announced to address the Palestine Statehood Conference scheduled to be held at UN Headquarters in New York on September 22, 2025.

A number of countries, including Israel’s key allies France, United Kingdom and Australia, have announced to recognize the Independent State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2025.

Mohammed bin Salman’s decision to address the conference hence is significant.

New York Declaration

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, Mohammed bin Salman will address the United Nations high-level conference on the Palestinian issue and the two state solution either through a live remote connection or a pre-recorded message.

This is the first time the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia will address the UN General Assembly.

The Palestine Statehood Conference is coming less than two weeks after the UN General Assembly with overwhelming majority passed the New York Declaration on implementing the two-state solution and establishing the independent State of Palestine.

The latest UN Conference on the Israel-Palestine issue is set to bring together heads of state and government to deliberate on advancing the two-state solution and mobilizing international support, according to Saudi Gazette.

In a related move, the General Assembly approved a resolution granting Palestine the right to deliver its statement via a pre-recorded video during the debate, with 145 votes in favor, 5 against, and 6 abstentions. The decision was taken as the United States has refused to grant the Palestinian leadership visa to participate in the ongoing UN General Assembly Session.

US complicity in Israeli Genocide

The Palestine Statehood Conference to deliberate on the solution to the Middle East crisis is being held as the Israeli Occupation Forces are continuing their Genocide in Gaza with complete – military and financial support, from the United States.

How the U.S. is complicit in the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian came to fore this Thursday again when it vetoed a UNSC resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza for 7th time.

The UNSC Gaza Ceasefire resolution Thursday was backed by 14 of the 15 members of the Council. But it could not be adopted due to the U.S. veto.

The Israel occupation forces are using extreme force against the Palestinians to forcibly displace them from Gaza. The Israeli forces, along with airstrikes and indiscriminate bombings, are also using starvation as a tool to force Palestinians out of Gaza.

Palestinians are, however, holding their ground and refusing to leave and abandon their land.

Meanwhile, a high level probe by a UN agency in its report said there are sufficient grounds to conclude Israel is committing genocide of Palestinians.

In a related development, as many as 46 vessels with activists from more than 60 countries onboard, are sailing towards Gaza to end the Israeli blockade.

As part of the Global Sumud Flotilla , the activists said their mission is humanitarian. Despite this there are attempts to forcibly stop the aid ships from reaching Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces had using military power to stop earlier aid flotillas from reaching Gaza.

