White House new $100K H1B Visa fee guideline eases panic

The White House’s clarification in relation to H1B Visa fees hike to $100,000 has eased the tension of the tech giants

Sunday September 21, 2025 2:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: The White House’s clarification in relation to H1B Visa fees hike to $100,000 has eased the tension of the tech giants.

The H1B visa is considered for workers and employees, mainly working in IT sector and tech firms including Microsoft, Meta, Google, Oracle and others.

Trump had on Friday signed an Executive Order which increased the H1B visa fees to $100,000 effective Sunday September 21, 2025.

The order panicked the tech firms and other employers who asked their workers to not leave the United States and those on vacations to return to the country before the new order takes effect.

In its latest communiqué however the White House has clarified that the visa fees hike is for fresh applicants.

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside the US right now won't be charged USD 100,000 to re-enter”, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"One Time Fee"

Karoline further clarified that the $100,000 is not annual fees as reported earlier.

“This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition”, she said.

“It (new H1B visa fees) will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle”, she added.

Regarding the H1B visa holders, Karoline said, “H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation.”

“This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders”, she added.



