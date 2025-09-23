Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh dies, condolences pour in

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, has died, the government owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced Tuesday

Tuesday September 23, 2025 4:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh رحمه الله, has died, the government owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced Tuesday.

He was 84.

He was 84.

" It is with deep sadness and sorrow we share the news of the death of His Excellency Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh رحمه الله", theSPA said citing a statement released by the Royal Diwan.

"With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a great scholar who made significant contributions in serving knowledge, Islam, and Muslims," it added.

Funeral Prayers

The funeral prayer of Sheikh Abdulaziz رحمه الله will be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer.

The Absentee Janazah Prayers will be prayed in the Two Holy Mosques and all Mosques across the Kingdom after Asr Prayers today.

Condolences

Sheikh Abdulaziz, who was also the General President of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League, assumed the role of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti in 1999, after the death of Grand Mufti and renowned scholar Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Baz.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended their condolences to the family of Sheikh Abdulaziz, the Saudi people, and the wider Islamic world.

"Today a great scholar of Islam passed away, Our Sheikh Abdulaziz Aal-Ashaykh... The Mufti of Saudi Arabia... A great scholar who had the honour of doing the Hajj Khutbah at Arafah for well over 30 years in a row", Yasin Al-Waaili wrote in his condolence message.

