PowerDisk PD10: World's 1st portable SSD with built-in battery launched

Thursday September 25, 2025 11:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hong Kong: MOVESPEED has unpacked PowerDisk PD10 - world's 1st portable SSD with built-in battery.

The new device has been specifically designed for vloggers, filmmakers, photographers, and professional video creators.

The PowerDisk PD10 comes with a built-in 5000 mAh battery and single-port design that allows data transfer and power delivery simultaneously.

“Using PowerDisk PD10 creators can record hours of high-bit rate 4K 60/120 fps ProRes video on their iPhone without worrying about dropped frames, dead batteries, or tangled setups”, MOVESPEED said.

PowerDisk PD10 Features

As per the MOVESPEED's Kickstarter campaign for the PowerDisk PD10, the new memory pack features creator Focused innovation which enables users to shoot confidently knowing the SSD powers itself and the device through one simple USB-C connection.

The built-In 5000mAh battery in PowerDisk PD10 is esigned to sustain long recording sessions without draining your phone or camera.

It is compatibel with a wide range of devices and platforms including iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, and macOS devices.

"Every creator knows the pain: running out of storage mid-shoot, losing precious battery life, or struggling with unstable external drives. The PowerDisk PD10 eliminates those limits, giving creators a single, streamlined tool that delivers both reliable storage and continuous power", the company said.

