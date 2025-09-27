GST 2.0: Will Modi government’s gamble pay off?

On 22nd September 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of GST 2.0, calling it the “next-generation GST.” The government has positioned this reform as a massive relief for households, industries, and consumers. From groceries to automobiles, essentials to luxury items, GST 2.0 promises significant savings claims the government.
PM Modi went on introducing the idea of a “GST Bachat Festival”, encouraging citizens to shop in the same spirit as big online sales such as “Big Billion Days.” The government believes this enthusiasm-driven push to buy and sell is necessary to revive a sluggish economy.
But while the reforms bring visible relief in several sectors, critics argue that it may be “too little, too late.” Let’s explore the positives, challenges, and deeper economic implications of GST 2.0.
Households are among the biggest beneficiaries of GST 2.0. Groceries, bathroom essentials, and food items have been brought under the 5% GST slab, translating into savings of up to 12% on monthly bills. Experts estimate that an average middle-class household can save nearly ₹1,000 per month.
Stationery & Books: GST rates reduced from 12–14% to just 5% or zero.
Medicines: Reduced by 5%, while rare-disease drugs, including cancer medicines, are now exempt.
Education materials: Significant relief for parents and students.
Since July 2017, life and health insurance premiums carried an 18% GST, a move widely criticized as unethical. With GST 2.0, this has been abolished.
In FY 2024 alone, the government collected ₹16,398 crores from insurance GST. With GST 2.0, citizens finally get relief.
From ACs and TVs to dishwashers, GST cuts mean cheaper prices. With festivals like Navratri and Diwali around the corner, this is good news for middle-class families.
On the other hand, the opposition calls it too late too little thing. The Congress and other opposition parties have criticized GST 2.0 as:
PM Modi calls GST 2.0 a “festival of savings”, but many economists see it as a stress test for the Indian economy.
However, the real challenge is whether people have enough disposable income to spend, even with reduced GST.
This means GST cuts may only benefit the 13–15% of Indians with strong purchasing power, while the majority will remain unaffected.
If there’s one non-debatable success of GST 2.0, it’s the removal of GST on insurance premiums and reductions in healthcare, medicines, and education expenses. These directly ease financial burdens on families and ensure wider access.
GST 2.0 is being celebrated as a festival of savings and a bold economic move. From groceries to cars, medicines to cement, the reforms touch every household and industry.
Yet, beneath the festive discounts lies a tough reality: millions of Indians are buried under loans, struggling with stagnant salaries, and forced to sell gold for daily survival. For them, even a 0% GST makes little difference.
In essence, GST 2.0 is not just a Tax Reform — it is a stress test for India’s economy. If consumption rises during this festive season, the government’s gamble will pay off. If not, it will expose the deeper cracks in India’s financial system, demanding urgent reforms beyond tax cuts.
[The writer, Mohd Ziyauallah Khan, is a freelance content writer & editor based in Nagpur. He is also an activist and social entrepreneur, co-founder of the group TruthScape, a team of digital activists fighting disinformation on social media.]
