Watch: Once again, Netanyahu speaks to empty benches at UN

If the humiliation of forced avoidance of the European airspace while travelling to New York due to fear of arrest was not enough, empty benches greeted Benjamin Netanyahu when he walked to address the UN General Assembly Friday

Saturday September 27, 2025 3:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

United Nations: If the humiliation of forced avoidance of the European airspace while travelling to New York due to fear of arrest was not enough, empty benches greeted Benjamin Netanyahu when he walked to address the UN General Assembly Friday.

Netanyahu reached New York to address the UN General Assembly Friday September 26, 2025 via an unusual route from Tel Aviv to New York, largely avoiding European airspace.

The unusual route added more than two hours to his flight time. Netanyahu was forced to do so because an arrest warrant issued by the ICC is hanging over his head.

And when he reached the UN Headquarters after “so much pain”, he was greeted by the delegates walking out of the UN General Assembly, leaving behind them empty benches.

Over 150 of the total 193 UN member states now recognise the State of Palestine. All of them, including some who have not yet recognized Palestine, walked out as Netanyahu preparing to address the UN General Assembly, shamelessly and unapologetically, watched.

And this was not the first time when Netanyahu, who has been charged by the ICC of war crimes and of presiding over the Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza by the United Nations experts and other reputed bodies , was greeted by empty hall at the UN. But this Friday's walkout was the largest ever.

Watch Video

Wow!



MASSIVE walkout of diplomats at the UN as soon as Netanyahu takes the podium.



I don't recall seeing such a large walkout for quite some time at UNGA.



Israel has chosen to be a pariah and is increasingly treated as such by the international community. pic.twitter.com/sVwTKsYnE2 — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) September 26, 2025

Netanyahu’s Speech at UN

Netanyahu in his speech at the UN General Assembly had nothing new to offer. As always it was full of rhetoric, threats and shameless boasting about his war crimes.

Netanyahu was especially “furious” on the countries – France, UK, Canada and Australia included, that recognized an Independent State of Palestine ahead of the ongoing UN General Assembly Session following the Saudi Arabia-France joint efforts.

In his speech, Netanyahu rejected growing global criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza, stretching over almost two years, as “political and legal warfare against Israel.”

He claimed the West is “appeasing your way out of jihad by sacrificing Israel.”

Netanyahu was all praise for US President Donald Trump for his support to Israeli Genocide in Gaza, saying he “understands better than any other leader that Israel and America face a common threat.”

