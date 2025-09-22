Six more countries to recognise Palestine as UN gears up for Statehood Summit

France, Belgium and four other countries are set to recognise the Independent State of Palestine as the preparations are on for the Palestinian Statehood Conference to be held at UN Headquarters in New York Monday September 22, 2025.

Monday September 22, 2025 7:26 PM , ummid.com News Network

[A special ceremony was held Monday to raise the Palestinian National Flag at its UK Embassy in London.]

United Nations: France, Belgium and four other countries are set to recognise the Independent State of Palestine as the preparations are on for the Palestinian Statehood Conference to be held at UN Headquarters in New York Monday September 22, 2025.

The day-long Palestinian Statehood Conference to be held 03:00 PM New York Time (01:00 AM IST) is being hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. While French President Emmanuel Macron is in New York to address the conference, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to join in via video conferencing .

The six countries to recognise the Independent State of Palestine today are France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino and Andorra.

On Sunday, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal had announced the recognition of the State of Palestine.

With this Palestine is officially recognized by 151 of the UN’s 193 member states, and currently holds observer status within the United Nations .

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution asking the UN Security Council grant a full membership to the Palestine.

Palestine Flag raised in London Embassy

Meanwhile, a special ceremony was held Monday to raise the Palestinian National Flag at its UK Embassy in London.

The flag-raising followed a speech by Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, outside what was previously the Palestine Mission to the UK, according to Al Jazera.

“Please join me as we raise the flag of Palestine with its colours representing our nation: Black for our mourning, white for our hope, green for our land and red for the sacrifices of our people,” said Zomlot.

“We raise it in honour of the long journey of the Palestinian people towards freedom and justice and in honour of the millions of freedom-loving people in Britain and around the world.”

He continued: “We raise it as a pledge that Palestine will live, Palestine will rise and Palestine will be free.”

Israel, and its sponsor and patron United States, are fuming over the countries recognising the State of Palestine, and have announced to boycott the UN Conference on Palestine Statehood.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic