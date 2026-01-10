KEAM 2026 application underway, Last date January 31

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has said KEAM 2026 (Engineering and Pharmacy) will be held from April 17 to 23, 2026

KEAM 2026 Registration: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in from January 05, 2026 receiving Online Application for KEAM 2026.

The KEAM 2026 exam will be conducted for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical & Medical Allied Courses run by the colleges in Kerala.

"Applications are invited for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking/Agri. Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science and B.Tech Biotechnology", the CEE Kerala said.

It further said that the online application and registration process started on January 05, 2026.

"The last date of application is January 31, 2026", the CEE Kerala said.

"The last date to upload Class X Certificate, Date of Birth and Nativity Proof is 31-01-2026, 05:00 PM... The last date to upload other required certificates / documents is 07-02-2026, 05:00 PM", the CEE Kerala said.

The CEE Kerala had earlier published the list of documents and certificates required for KEAM 2026.

KEAM 2026 Registration Steps

Step 1. Go to the direct link on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on “KEAM 2026 – Online Application”

Step 3. Click on “Registration” on the right side of the newly opened page.

Step 4. Read the given instructions carefully and mark all checkboxes under “Declarations”

Step 5. Click on “Proceed for Registration” and fill the form.

Important Note

Candidates seeking admission to any of the Medical & Medical Allied courses should note that they are required to compulsorily appear and qualify in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 , conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch. course should compulsorily appear for and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture ( NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA).

"The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will conduct Entrance Examinations for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy Courses only", the CEE Kerala said.

KEAM 2026 Eligibility

Only Indian citizens are eligible for admission to Professional courses unless otherwise notified. The Overseas Citizen of India Card holder (including PIO cardholder) will also be treated at par with Indian citizens for the limited purpose of admission. However, PIO/ OCI candidates will not be eligible for any kind of reservation or fee concession.

Candidates having Indian citizenship seeking admission to Professional Degree courses will be categorized as Keralite, Non-Keralite Category I (NK I) and Non-Keralite Category II (NK II).

The education qualification required to appear in KEAM 2026 is HSC or Class 12th pass from the CBSE or a recognised board with minimum marks obtained as mentioned in the prospectus.

Applicants should have completed 17 years of age as on the 31st December 2026. No relaxation in the minimum age will be allowed. There is no upper age limit for Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS and BUMS Courses.

Candidates appearing in KEAM 2026 should refer the prospectus for application fees, detailed syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, admit card release date and other related information. The KEAM prospectus is available on the official website.

