NEET UG 2026 Registration: NTA Issues Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued important guidelines for the candidates ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) online application and registration

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued important guidelines for the candidates ahead of the NEET UG 2026 online application and registration.

NEET UG 2026 Registration Guidelines

In a notification released on its website Monday, the NTA said candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 should have updated AADHAAR Card.

“Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address, gender and biometric information (wherever applicable)”, the NTA said.

About the candidates with disabilities, the NTA said their UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

The NTA also issued the NEET UG Application Guideline for candidates under reserved categories.

“The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid”, the NTA said.

NEE UG 2026 Date

Candidates should note that like previous years, the NEET UG 2026 will also be held in pen and paper mode i.e. offline mode.

The NTA has not released the schedule and date of NEET UG 2026. It just said it will conduct the NEET UG exam for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses, and asked eligible candidates to update all the necessary documents before the registration starts.

However, as per the NEET UG history, the NTA conducts the important medical entrance exam on first Sunday of May. Accordingly, NEET UG this year could be held on Sunday May 03, 2026.

The final date of NEET UG exam will be confirmed once the official notification is published on the website.

NEE UG 2026 Registration

The candidates, who are currently in HSC or Class 12 and are also preparing for NEET UG 2026 exam, should note that the NTA has not yet confirmed the date and time to start registration.

The NTA however should start very soon the online registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, popularly known as NEET UG 2026.

Accordingly, candidates eligible for NEET UG 2026 should wait for the detailed notification, Information Brochure and registration schedule. Meanwhile, all the candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NEET UG website "neet.nta.nic.in" for all the latest updates.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier released on its official website the updated syllabus of NEET UG 2026 which is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS and other Undergraduate (UG) Medical and Paramedical courses.

NEET UG 2025

The NTA had last year started the online registration for NEET UG from February 07, 2025. NEET UG 2025 was held on May 04, 2025 at 5,453 centers in over 500 cities. The date and registration schedule were published weeks before.

The NTA had declared the NEET UG 2025 result along with the Merit List, Names and Scores of Top 100 Candidates and other NEET result data on its website on June 14, 2025.

As per the NTA, a total of 22,760,69 candidates from India and abroad had registered for NEET UG 2025. Of them, 22,093,18 candidates had appeared in the medical entrance exam.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic