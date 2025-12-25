KEAM 2026: List of Certificates released ahead of registration

KEAM 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ the list of Certificates and Documents required for online registration of KEAM 2026.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala also said the online registration and application process for the KEAM 2026 will begin soon.

List of Documents Required for KEAM 2026 Registration

As per the notification released by the CEE Kerala, candidates are required to submit and upload the following certificates and documents along with the KEAM 2026 application form.

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate for State Educational Purpose from the Village Officer (SEBC/OEC candidates). Certificates issued for Employment purpose, Central Education purpose, etc., will not be considered for reservation. Caste Certificate issued by the Tahsildar (for SC/ST candidates). Community Certificate from the Village Officer (for OEC candidates not included in Non-Creamy Layer) Income Certificate from the Village Officer (for fee concession/scholarship based on annual family Income except for SC/ST/OEC candidates) Non-Creamy Layer Certificates /Caste Certificate & Income Certificate from the Village Officer (Candidates included in the communities eligible for educational concession as per the G.O.(MS)No.10/2014/BCDD, Dtd. 23.05.2014) Non-Creamy Layer Certificates from the village Officer (son/daughters of Inter caste married persons of whom either parent belongs to SEBC/OEC) or Inter caste marriage certificates from the Tahsildar (son/daughters of Inter caste married persons of whom either parent belongs to SC/ST) Nativity Certificate from the Village Officer (only for those candidates whose native place is not mentioned in the school certificates/birth certificates). EWS Certificate from the Village Officer (for Economically Weaker sections in General Category). Community certificates from the Village Officer (For Minority Community seats reserved in Self-financing Medical/Dental Colleges. For candidates not included under Non- Creamy layer)

Releasing the list of documents, the CEE Kerala asked students to be ready beforehand and get ready with all the documents before applying for KEAM 2026.

The CEE Kerala on its official website also released the list of documents for the NRI candidates applying for KEAM 2026 from abroad and outside India under the NRI quota seats.

