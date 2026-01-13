Ronaldo shines, but Al-Nassr Vs Al-Hilal SPL match went other way

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr suffered another setback after it was defeated by Al Hilal in the SPL 25/26 Group Match played at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh Monday January 12, 2026

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr suffered another setback after it was defeated by Al Hilal in the SPL 25/26 Group Match played at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh Monday January 12, 2026.

On top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Chart till two weeks ago, creating history for becoming the only football club in the Saudi league’s history to have won all its opening 10 matches , Al Nassr tasted defeat at the hand of Al Hilal 3-1.

Alarmingly for Ronaldo-led Saudi Football Club, Al Nassr could not win its previous four matches – losing 3 while the 4th ending in a draw.

On Monday, Portuguese star footballer CR7 who is leading Al-Nassr since 2022 and is the highest goal scorer in international football was able to add another goal to his tally but could not win the match for his team.

With the victory against Al-Nassr Monday, Al-Hilal, which has dislodged the Ronaldo’s team from the No 1 position in SPL 2025-26 table, further strengthened its position and is now on top with 38 points as against 31 of Al Nassr.

On the other hand, in a remarkable performance, Al Hilal has won all its 04 matches, securing 15 of 15 points as against 04 points won by Al Nassr.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al Nassr. He poked home a lifted ball from Kingsley Coman, giving Al Nassr the lead in 42nd minute, just before halftime.

Salem Al-Dawsari equalized from the penalty spot after a foul in the box. He sent the keeper the wrong way. This was in 57th minute of the match.

In 60th minute, Al Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi received a straight red card for a reckless challenge/clash (initially yellow, upgraded after VAR review), leaving Al Nassr with 10 men.

Mohamed Kanno put Al Hilal ahead with a clever flick from a pinpoint cross by Rúben Neves. This came after Al Hilal capitalized on their numerical advantage in 81st minute.

Ten minute later, Rúben Neves sealed the win by converting a second penalty for Al Hilal, calmly sending the keeper the wrong way after a foul on Salem Al-Dawsari by substitute Ali Al-Hassan.

Al Nassr will now play against Al Shabab on January 17 whereas Al Hilal will face Neom next day.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic