Ramadan 2026: List of Imams to lead Taraweeh at Makkah Grand Mosque

Ramadan 2026: The Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques today i.e. January 13, 2026 released the list of 7 Imams who will lead the Taraweeh Prayers at the Grand Mosque at Makkah (Masjid al Haram) during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1447H.

Ramadan 1447AH Start Date

According to Ummul Qura Calendar , the New Moon of Ramadan, the Holy Month of Fasting in the year 1447 AH, is likely to sight on February 17, 2026 which is 29th of the month of Sha'ban 1447 AH.

If the Ramadan Moon is sighted on February 17, Ramadan 2026 will begin on Wednesday February 18, 2026.

If the new moon is not sighted on February 17, then February 18 will be counted as Sha'ban 1447 AH, and fasting of the Holy Month Ramadan 2026 will start on Thursday February 19, 2026.

Taraweeh vs Tahajjud

Taraweeh Prayer is offered after Isha during the month of Ramadan. A non-mandatory prayers, Taraweeh is Special Night Prayers equivalent to Tahajjud. Tahajjud is the best when offered alone deep into night.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offered Taraweeh Prayers in congregation, and hours earlier than the suggested time of Tahajjud.

Along with mosques across the world, Special Night Prayers of Ramadan or Taraweeh are performed in Makkah Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, in Madinah that are also broadcasted live.

As millions of Muslims from across the world come to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah for whole of the Holy Month, special attention is given for the appointment of Imams to lead Taraweeh at The Two Holy Mosques.

List of Imams to lead Taraweeh Prayers in Makkah Mosque

The General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques has released the list of 7 Imams who will lead the Taraweeh Prayers in Makkah Grand Mosque. They are:

President Sheikh Abdur Rahman As Sudais: Sheikh Al Sudais is the President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. He is renowned for his emotive and powerful style of Quranic recitation around the world.

Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly: Sheikh Maher is a prominent Imam and noted member of the Presidency. His clear, measured recitations are widely followed and respected by listeners internationally. Sheikh Abdullah Juhany: Sheikh Abdullah Juhany is a prominent Imam of the Grand Mosque recognized for his melodic voice. He serves as a professor at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah. Sheikh Bandar Baleelah: Sheikh Bandar Baleelah is an esteemed Imam known for his devout and serene recitation style. He also holds a position as a professor of Islamic studies. Sheikh Yasir Dawsary: Sheikh Yasir Dawsary is a distinguished Imam and preacher celebrated for his strong, resonant voice. He is a faculty member at the Islamic University of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

Sheikh Badr Al Turki: Sheikh Badr Al Turki is a senior Imam appreciated for his precise and contemplative recitation. He contributes as a faculty member at Umm Al-Qura University. Sheikh Waleed Al Shamsan: Sheikh Waleed Al Shamsan is a respected Imam of the Grand Mosque. He is known for his heartfelt recitations and also serves in an academic role.

A glance at the list of the Imams revealed it to be the same as the last year .

The Presidency is likely to release the Taraweeh Schedule for Ramadan 2026 / 1447 AH in a few weeks. The Presidency will in a couple of days also released the list of Imams to lead Taraweeh prayers at Masjid Nabawi in Madinah.

