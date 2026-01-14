Ramadan 2026: List of Imams to lead Taraweeh at Makkah Grand Mosque

Ramadan 2026: The Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques today i.e. January 13, 2026 released the list of 7 Imams who will lead the Taraweeh Prayers at the Grand Mosque at Makkah (Masjid al Haram) during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1447H.
According to Ummul Qura Calendar, the New Moon of Ramadan, the Holy Month of Fasting in the year 1447 AH, is likely to sight on February 17, 2026 which is 29th of the month of Sha'ban 1447 AH.
If the Ramadan Moon is sighted on February 17, Ramadan 2026 will begin on Wednesday February 18, 2026.
If the new moon is not sighted on February 17, then February 18 will be counted as Sha'ban 1447 AH, and fasting of the Holy Month Ramadan 2026 will start on Thursday February 19, 2026.
Taraweeh Prayer is offered after Isha during the month of Ramadan. A non-mandatory prayers, Taraweeh is Special Night Prayers equivalent to Tahajjud. Tahajjud is the best when offered alone deep into night.
Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offered Taraweeh Prayers in congregation, and hours earlier than the suggested time of Tahajjud.
Along with mosques across the world, Special Night Prayers of Ramadan or Taraweeh are performed in Makkah Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, in Madinah that are also broadcasted live.
As millions of Muslims from across the world come to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah for whole of the Holy Month, special attention is given for the appointment of Imams to lead Taraweeh at The Two Holy Mosques.
The General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques has released the list of 7 Imams who will lead the Taraweeh Prayers in Makkah Grand Mosque. They are:
A glance at the list of the Imams revealed it to be the same as the last year.
The Presidency is likely to release the Taraweeh Schedule for Ramadan 2026 / 1447 AH in a few weeks. The Presidency will in a couple of days also released the list of Imams to lead Taraweeh prayers at Masjid Nabawi in Madinah.
