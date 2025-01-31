Ramadan 2025: 7 Imams to lead Taraweeh Prayers in Makkah Grand Mosque

The Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques Friday January 31, 2025 appointed seven Imams to lead the Taraweeh Prayers during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 H

The Holy Month of Ramadan is likely to begin on March 01, 2025 based on the sighting of the New Moon.

Taraweeh vs Tahajjud

Taraweeh Prayer is offered after Isha during the month of Ramadan. A non-mandatory prayers, Taraweeh is Special Night Prayers equivalent to Tahajjud. Tahajjud is the best when offered alone deep into night.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offered Taraweeh Prayers in congregation, and hours earlier than the suggested time of Tahajjud.

Along with mosques across the world, Special Night Prayers of Ramadan or Taraweeh are performed in Makkah Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque, Masjid Nabawi, in Madinah that are also broadcasted live.

As millions of Muslims from across the world come to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah for whole of the Holy Month, special attention is given for the appointment of Imams to lead Taraweeh at The Two Holy Mosques.

List of Imams to lead Taraweeh Prayers in Makkah Mosque

The General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques has released the list of 7 Imams who will lead the Taraweeh Prayers in Makkah Grand Mosque. They are:

President Sheikh Abdur Rahman As Sudais Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly Sheikh Abdullah Juhany Sheikh Bandar Baleelah Sheikh Yasir Dawsary Sheikh Badr Al Turki Sheikh Waleed Al Shamsan

The Presidency is likely to release the Taraweeh Schedule for Ramadan 2025 / 1446 AH in a day or two.

Ramadan 2025 Date

The Holy Month of Ramadan this year is likely to start on March 01, 2025.

As the Islamic Calendar is lunar based, the confirmed date of beginning of Ramadan will be decided after the sighting of the New Moon on 29th Shaban 1446H.

A month in the Islamic Calendar start counting its days when the crescent or new moon is sighted on the 29th day. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the current month and the new month begins a day later.

Ramadan 2025 will start on Saturday March 01, 2025 if the New Moon is sighted on February 28, 2025. It will however commence from Sunday March 02, 2025, if the new moon is not sighted on 29th of Shaban, according to Ummul Qura Calendar.

