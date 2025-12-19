Morocco bests Jordan to lift 2025 FIFA Arab Cup

Atlas Lions, Morocco, Thursday December 18, 2025 defeated Jordan to lift the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup

[Morocco Striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who bagged a brace, took the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Trophy from Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and FIFA President Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino on behalf of his team.]

The 2025 Arab Cup Final was held on a rainy Thursday night at the Lusail stadium in Qatar where the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Match was also played.

Morocco defeated Jordan 3-2 in the 2025 Arab Cup Final match that extended to extra time.

This is the Morocco national football team’s second Arab Cup title. The team had earlier won the title in 2012.

Morocco’s Journey to 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Title

Morocco had defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play the 2025 Arab Cup Final.

Morocco footballers have been on top throughout the tournament, conceding just the once and that was an own goal inside the first hour of their opening group outing.

Morocco had topped the Group B with 7 points, winning 2 of the 3 group matches and drawing 1.

On the other hand Jordan had stopped two times Arab Cup Champions Saudi Arabia from reaching the finals defeating the Green Falcons in a stunning semi final match. The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup Final was Jordan's first .

Interestingly, Morocco and Jordan both have qualified for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup .

Morocco Vs. Jordan Arab Cup Highlights

The Lusail stadium in Qatar was full to its capactiy and over 84,000 football fans were on their feet when Morocco attacking midfielder Oussama Tannane scored an incredible goal from inside his own half in the 4th minute to give the Atlas Lions o an early lead.

Jordanian Forward Ali Olwan equalized early in the second half with a close-range header from a well-worked corner kick, and converted a penalty to give Al Nashama the lead, completing his brace after a foul in the box in the 68th minute of the match.

Jordan was leading 2-1 when substitute Abderrazak Hamdallah pounced on a loose ball from a corner in 87th minute to force extra time.

The climax was resereved for Hamdallah who also plays as a striker for Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab. The Arab Cup Final was in its 100th minute when Hamdallah scored the winner in extra time, reacting quickest to a rebound in the six-yard box after a disallowed Jordan goal moments earlier.

King Mohammed VI Congratulates Morocco's National Team

King Mohammed VI of Morocco congratulated the players of Morocco's national team and the coaching staff, for winning the 11th edition of the Arab Cup football tournament held in Qatar.

"We are pleased to send you our warmest congratulations and appreciation following your wonderful victory in the Arab Cup (Qatar 2025), adding a second title to your beloved country’s record in this tournament, and a renewed brilliance that enhances the honorable status of Moroccan football on the Arab and international levels", the King said.

