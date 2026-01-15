AIMIM to emerge as single largest party in Malegaon Corporation 2026: Exit Polls

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to emerge as the single largest party in Malegaon where polling for the corporation election (MMC) was held today

[AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a rally in Malegaon. (Inset) Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail with Asad Owaisi (File image)]

Polling for 84 members representing 21 wards of Malegaon Municipal Corporation ended today peacefully. As per the state election commission, Malegaon recorded a polling percentage of 46.18% till 03:30 PM Thursday.

The polling was supposed to end at 05:30 PM. However, huge lines of voters were seen at various polling booths, forcing the local officials to extend the time beyond the scheduled end time. Hence the final data of polling percentage is yet to be released.

Counting of votes will be done tomorrow i.e. Friday January 16, 2026.

MMC Election 2026 Exit Poll

The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had fielded candidates in 60 wards, and also extended support to a couple of independent candidates.

As per the ummid.com Exit Poll, the AIMIM is set to emerge as the single largest party in the Malegaon Mahanagar Palika, and looks in a strong position to elect its Mayor in Malegaon.

Former Congress MLA Asif Shaikh Rasheed, contested the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) election under the banner of his new party . He had fielded candidates on 42 seats whereas its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) contested on 18 seats.

The two parties have once again failed to impress the voters in Malegaon, and appears to be falling behind the AIMIM in terms of the number of members in the house, the Exit Poll by ummid.com revealed.

In the Hindu dominated area of Malegaon which has 24 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) led by Minister Dada Bhuse seems to be having an edge over its rivals BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The ummid.com Exit Poll is based on the mood of the voters and are indicative, and not the final results. The final result will be announced on Friday January 16, 2026 after counting of votes.

AIMIM Holds Support Base

The AIMIM had won the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election when sitting MLA Mufti Ismail had defeated former Congress MLA Asif Shaikh by a meager 162 votes.

Asif Shaikh tried hard to win back the support of the voters, and take revenge of the defeat of the 2024 Assembly Elections. But the ummid.com survey conducted during the campaigning and polling day revealed he failed again.

The survey by the Team ummid.com showed the AIMIM, powered by Asaduddin Owaisi and Mufti Ismail’s coordinated campaigning, has been able to hold its support base, especially among the female voters. AIMIM top leaders from Hyderabad and Bihar also camped in Malegaon for weeks, boosting the party’s election campaign.

Though the AIMIM was criticized for giving the party tickets to several candidates from a single family , its candidate selection was billed by the political analysts better than Asif Shaikh and Samajwadi Party.

Fraught Poll Campaign

Asif Shaikh and Smajwadi Party (SP) from the day one focused on defeating the “BJP and communal forces”, instead of local issues. This found no takers. Their personal attacks on Mufti Ismail and Asaduddin Owaisi also boomeranged, Team ummid.com found after talking to a number of voters.

Some videos and photos that went viral ahead of the polling also went against Asif Shaikh and his allies, Team ummid.com found.

Meanwhile, Asif Shaikh, Mufti Ismail, Dada Bhuse and Bandu Kaka Bachav of the BJP have all claimed victory for their respective parties after the polling for the Malegaon Corporation ended Thursday.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, most of the Exit Polls are predicting sweep by the BJP and its allies in the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) where polling was also held today.

Polling was held today in 29 Corporations of Maharashtra. Counting of votes in all the 29 corporations will be held on Friday January 16 when the final results will also be announced.



