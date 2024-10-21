Asif Shaikh urged to change name of his newly launched political party

Islamic scholars, activists, political analysts, common Malegaonians, and also Asif Shaikh’s well-wishers, have urged him to change the name of his newly launched political party

Asif Shaikh Rasheed, former Congress MLA, on Sunday October 20, launched a new political party naming it “Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra”.

Asif Shaikh launched his party a month before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections and also announced to contest as the candidate of the new party from the Malegaon Central Assembly Constituency.

However, what has sparked outrage is the abbreviation “I.S.L.A.M.” or “ISLAM” being promoted by him and his supporters, for the new party.

"Irresponsible, disgraceful"

Asif and his advisors must have taken a cue from I.N.D.I.A. or simply INDIA alliance of the Congress and other opposition parties while promoting the abbreviation of the new party. But the idea has boomeranged and has backfired within hours of the launch.

“Irresponsible and totally unacceptable”, Maulana Muhammad Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani - General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and President of Tanzeem e Ulema and Huffaz Malegaon, told ummid.com.

“There is a high and potential risk that the new name could be misused during political campaigning that will consequently bring disgrace to Islam”, he said.

“We have hence urged Shaikh Asif to change the name and refrain from dragging the religious symbols in politics”, he said.

Mufti Aasif Anjum Nadvi, a prominent Islamic Scholar of Markaz Dawah w Islaah and Darul Ifta wal Irshad, expressing similar concerns asked Asif Shaikh "immediately change the abbreviation of his newly launched party".

One can’t deny and ignore the fact that today’s politics and politicians are marred by evils. Against this backdrop using the name of Islam to promote a political party is against the Islamic principles and hence unacceptable

“We therefore request Asif Shaikh and his supporters to immediately change the name”, Mufti Asif Nadwi said.

Similar apprehensions that using the name “I.S.L.A.M.” to promote a political party is most likely to invite disgrace to Islam during political campaigning have also been raised by Sheikh Izhar Bashir Madani, Sheikh Shaban Bedar Safavi, Noorul Ain Rizvi, and Maulana Alim Falahi.

“… Islam is not for the political parties to exploit it to promote their political agenda. Refrain from making fun and bringing disgrace to our religion”, Sheikh Izharul Haqu Madni said asking Asif Shaikh to change his party’s name.

Outrage in social media

The name of Asif Shaikh Rasheed’s new party has also sparked a debate on social media, especially WhatsApp.

“Censure, criticize or denounce, I don’t have right words to condemn this move”, Obaidullah, a Malegaon techie said.

Altaf Noble, one of the well-wishers of Asif Shaikh blamed his advisors for the controversial move.

“It appears the advisors of Asif Shaikh are not honest and loyal to him”, he said.

“Above and beyond political differences we might have, I request and appeal Asif Shaikh to change the abbreviation he is using for his party”, Shafiqur Rahman PK said.

