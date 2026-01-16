Live: Dhule Corporation Election Result 2026

The Maharashtra State Election Commission officials are set to hold counting of votes in Dhule for the Municipal Corporation (Dhule Mahanagar Palika) Election today i.e. Friday January 16, 2026.

Dhule Corporation Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The BJP is set to retain power in Dhule Municipal Corporation (DMC) where counting of votes is still underway.

As per the trends at 03.30 PM, the BJP candidates are leading in 37 of the total 74 wards of Dhule Mahanagar Palika. Here, Shiv Sena (Shinde) is ahead on 03 seats, NCP on 04 and others on 08 seats.

12.00 PM: In Dhule where counting of votes is underway, the BJP is leading on 9 of the total 74 seats, as per the trends at 12.00 PM.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates are ahead in 04 wards of Dhule whereas the AIMIM and others are leading in 04 wards, as per the trend at 12.00 PM.

10.40 AM: Counting of votes has begun for the Dhule Mahanagar Palika (Dhule Municipal Corporation or DMC) today morning at 10.0 am.

Polling for the 74 seats in 19 wards of Dhule Municipal Corporation was held on Thursday January 15, 2026. Each ward will send four members.

The counting of votes is done today i.e. Friday January 16, 2026. All results are likely to be declared by late afternoon today.

The main contest in Dhule is between the BJP, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the AIMIM.

In 2017 Dhule Elections were held for 74 seats in 19 wards of the Municipal Corporation. The BJP had won 50 seats in the last elections. The NCP had 8 members, Congress had 06, the AIMIM had 04, Samajwadi Party had 02 and Shiv Sena had 01 member in the last body.

Exit Poll Results

Polling to elect new bodies in Maharashtra were also held in 28 other Municipal Corporations, including the high stake Mumbai or BMC.

Most of the exit polls are predicting clear win for the BJP and its allies in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai – a major blow to Thackeray family.

The Exit Polls are also predicting victory for the NCP in Pune Pimpri Municipal Corporation. In Nagpur the BJP is predicted to win, in Malegaon the AIMIM is likely to emerge as the single largest party, in Nashik BJP and Shiv Sena are in neck and neck battle whereas in Dhule Congress is in direct contest with the BJP and allies.

Earlier, it was found that over 70 candidates of different political parties were elected unopposed in the 29 Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra after the last date of filing the nomination papers.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic