Live: Maharashtra Corporation Election Result 2026

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to hold counting of votes in Mumbai and 28 other Municipal Corporations of the state today i.e. Friday January 16, 2026

Maharashtra Corporation Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes in Mumbai and 28 other Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra has begun amid tight security Friday at 10.00 am.

The results of all the corporations are expected by late afternoon today. However, trends will start coming soon.

The polling in the 29 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagar Palika) of Maharashtra, including the high profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, was held on Thursday January 15, 2026. As per the State Election Commission data the polling percentage was around 48%. This is higher than the 2017 civic polls in some reports, though final precise figures may vary slightly as official compilation continues.

In Mumbai, the polling percentage was over 50%, Pune saw the voter turnout of around 37% till late afternoon, Kolhapur reported around 51% tutnout till 03:30 pm, Nagpur registered a poll percentage of over 50%, Nashik around 57% and Malegaon about 65%.

The final figure of the polling percentage has not been released yet by the state election commission.

The counting of votes will be held from 10.00 AM today, and all results are likely to be declared by late afternoon.

List of 29 Corporations in Maharashtra

Following is the list of 29 corporations of Maharashtra having a total of 3,48,79,337 registered voters where elections were held on Thursday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mumbai Municipal Corporations Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Kalyan Dombivali Mahanagar Palika Navi Mumbai Mahanagar Palika Ulhasnagar Mahanagar Palika Bhiwandi-Nizampur Mahanagar Palika Mira Bhayanadar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Vasai Vira Mahanagar Palika Panvel Mahanagar Palika Nashik Mahanagar Palika Malegaon Mahanagar Palika Dhule Mahanagar Palika Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Ahilyanagar Mahanagar Palika Pune Mahanagar Palika Pimpri Chinchwad Mahanagar Palika Soalpur Mahanagar Palika Kolhapur Mahanagar Palika Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Mahanagar Palika Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Municipal Corporation Nanded Waghala Mahanagar Palika Latur Mahanagar Palika Prabhani Mahanagar Palika Amrawati Mahanagar Palika Akola Mahanagar Palika Nagpur Mahanagar Palika Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Ichalkaranji Mahanagar Palika Jalna Mahanagar Palika

Exit Poll Results

Most of the exit polls are predicting clear win for the BJP and its allies in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai – a major blow to Thackeray family.

The Exit Polls are also predicting victory for the NCP in Pune Pimpri Municipal Corporation. In Nagpur the BJP is predicted to win, in Malegaon the AIMIM is likely to emerge as the single largest party, in Nashik BJP and Shiv Sena are in neck and neck battle whereas in Dhule Congress is in direct contest with the BJP and allies.

Earlier, it was found that over 70 candidates of different political parties were elected unopposed in the 29 Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra after the last date of filing the nomination papers.

