Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Poll Dates in Mumbai, Other Cities Out

The Maharashtra State Election Commission Monday December 15, 2025 released the long awaited election schedule of the 29 Municipal Corporations or Maha Nagar Palika, of Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Election Commission Monday December 15, 2025 released the long awaited election schedule of the 29 Municipal Corporations or Maha Nagar Palika, of Maharashtra.

Addressing a Press Conference in Mumbai, the State Election Commissioner, Dinesh Waghmare, said polling to elect new bodies in the 29 Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra, including Mumbai (BMC), will be held on January 15, 2026.

The counting of votes will be held on the next day i.e. January 16, 2026.

"Polling for all the 29 Municipal Corporations, including the BMC, will be held on January 15, 2026. The counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026 when the result will also be declared", State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said.

Maharashtra Mahanagar Palika Election 2025 Schedule

According to the municipal corporation election schedule released by the State Election Commission, the nomination process will begin on December 23 and continue until December 30.

The key dates are:

Nomination of candidates start date: December 23

Last date of nomination papers: December 30

Scrutiny of nomination papers: December 31

Withdrawal of nominations (without appeal): by January 02

List of candidates will be published: on January 03, 2026

Date of Polling: January 15, 2026

Counting of votes and declaration of results: January 16, 2026

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic