Meet Vijay Ubale: AIMIM Group Leader in Mumbai Mahanagar Palika

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has appointed Vijay Tatoba Ubale as the Party’s Group Leader (Gut Neta) in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Mumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC)

"As per the instructions of AIMIM National President Asaduddin Owaisi, we are pleased to announce our newly elected corporators Vijay Tatoba Ubale as Group Leader of our party in the Mumbai Corporation", AIMIM Maharashtra President Imtiyaz Jaleel said.

Vijay Ubale is one of 08 AIMIM candidates who have won the 2026 BMC Elections the results of which were declated on January 16, 2026.

Imtiyaza Jaleel further announced the appointment of Khairunnisa on the BMC Prabhag Samiti and Zameer Qureshi on the BMC Standing Committee.

"Our party's decision to appoint Vijay Ubale as the Gut Neta of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is a slap on those who, day in and day out, malign and target us, and brand the AIMIM a communal and party of only Muslims", Imtiaz Jaleel said.

Who is Vijay Ubale?

Vijay Tatoba Ubale identifies himself as Buddhist, and not a Hindu, as projected in the media. He is a teacher by profession, and comes from a Dalit and financially weaker family. Tatoba, who runs a Private Coaching Class, completed graduation in Science (B.Sc.) from Mumbai's Somaiya College.

Vijay Ubale won the Mumbai Corporation election from Ward No 140 in the Govandi area of Mumbai suburbs where the population of Muslims is around 50%.

The area is considered a stronghold of former minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik and Maharashtra Samajwadi Party Chief Abu Asim Azmi.

There were a total of 16 candidates of different parties, including BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party (SP), and NCP in the ward that polled a total of 25,950 votes. Vijay Ubale bagged 4.945 votes to win from the ward.

The party workers said he had not enough money to pay the advocate fee, deposit money and other funds needed for the elections.

“The party not only gave the AIMI ticket to Vijay Ubale but also extended all kind of support to make sure he wins”, Imtiaz Jaleel said.

