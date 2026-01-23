Delhi Nursery Admission 2026 First List Today: How and Where to Check

The First Merit List (Selection List) for the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27 - Pre-school (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG), and Class 1, for Open Seats will be published by the private and unaided schools operating in the National Capital today i.e. Friday January 23, 2026

Parents should note that the Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List 2026-27, also called as admission list or selection list, will be published by the respective schools on notice board as well as in PDF on their websites.

Parents should also note as per admission notification, all Delhi schools have been asked to publish waiting list along with the list of selected students. Hence if the names of a student is not in the selected list he/she should wait for his/her turn based on the status in the waiting list.

Parents, who have applied for the Nursery admissions for Pre-school (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG), or Class 1, can check the Delhi Education Board official website edudel.nic.in for the latest admission information.

How many seats are available?

Around 1.25 lakh seats will be filled in more than 1,800 schools for the academic year 2024-25.

Parents should note that like previous year the nursery admission this year too will be held based on “Point System”. As per the Department of Education admission guidelines, the Delhi schools uploaded the first list of registered candidates with points allotted for admission in entry level classes Nursery, KG and Class 1 on January 16, 2026.

Children were allotted marks under the points system based on factors such as neighbourhood distance, sibling criteria, alumni status and other parameters laid down by the Directorate of Education guidelines.

The merit list published today will therefore include the names of the selected students along with the points scored by each of them.

Direct Link to Download Delhi School Admission List: edudel.nic.in

A student will be given his/her score out of 100 points. The respective schools will assign points based on different admission criteria. The candidates meeting most of the criteria to get the highest tally of points will be granted admission.

The draw of lots (if required), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in draw of lots will be informed well in advance by the school.

If there's a tie among applicants, a random draw (lucky draw) will be held. This draw can be done using a computer or slips.

"The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots", the admission notification said.

Queries Session and 2nd List Date

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will publish First Selection List (including waiting list) today i.e. January 23, 2026, and Second List of selected children on February 09, 2026.

"The queries session against the first merit list will be conducted from January 24 to February 03, 2026 whereas the consultation process against the second merit list will be conducted from February 10 to 16, 2026", Delhi Education Department said.

“Subsequent list of admission if any will be published on March 05, 2026”, DoE said.

Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from December 04, 2025 receiving online application for Nursery School Admission 2026-27 Open Seats through its website edudel.nic.in. The last date of submission of application forms in schools was December 27, 2025.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026 Important Dates

Admission Process Start: November 28, 2025 with the release and uploading of criteria

Application form available from: December 04, 2025

Last date of submission of application forms in schools: December 27, 2025

Uploading details of children who applied for admission: January 09, 2026

Uploading of marks of students as per points system: January 16, 2026

Delhi Nursery Admission 1st List 2024: January 23, 2026

Resolution of queries after 1st draw list: January 24 to February 03, 2026

Delhi Nursery Admission 2nd List 2024: February 09, 2026

Resolution of queries after 2nd draw list: February 10 to 16, 2026

Subsequent list of admission: March 05, 2026

Delhi EWS, DG Admission 2026

The DoE meanwhile has also asked all private schools to reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category students and Child with Disability.

The DoE has also asked the private schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up points of all applicants is displayed on their websites.

“The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the website shall be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website under head Admission Criteria 2026-27.

The DoE also directed all private schools to conduct draw of lots in transparent manner.

