Delhi Nursery Admission 2026 for Open Seats Starts Today

DoE has started from today i.e. Thursday December 04, 2025 admission for Open Seats other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2026-27

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has started from today i.e. Thursday December 04, 2025 receiving online application for Nursery School Admission 2026-27 Open Seats through its website edudel.nic.in.

Aspiring wards and their parents should note that DoE has started from today admission for Open Seats other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2026-27.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi started the Delhi Nursery admission from November 28 when the admission criteria was published on the website.

Parents and guardians can download the admission criteria and application forms from the Delhi Education Department website "edudel.nic.in" before applying for nursery admission.

Last Date of Application

Delhi Nursery Admission that will start today will be for Entry Level Classes (below six years of age).

“Last date of submission of application forms in schools is December 27, 2025”, Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi said in Nursery Admission 2026 Notification.

After the last date of receiving admission forms, schools will be required to upload marks (as per points system) of the registered children on the official website.

Delhi Nursery Admission Draw of Lots

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will publish First Selection List (including waiting list) on January 23, 2026 and Second List of selected children on February 09, 2026.

“Subsequent list of admission if any will be published on March 05, 2026”, DoE said.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that the entire admission process to fill Open Seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi will be fully online.

However, the admission in government schools will be conducted in online and offline modes both, the education department said.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026 Important Dates

Admission Process Start: November 28, 2025 with the release and uploading of criteria

Application form available from: December 04, 2025

Last date of submission of application forms in schools: December 27, 2025

Uploading details of children who applied for admission: January 09, 2026

Uploading of marks of students as per points system: January 16, 2026

Delhi Nursery Admission 1st List 2024: January 23, 2026

Resolution of queries after 1st draw list: January 24 to February 03, 2026

Delhi Nursery Admission 2nd List 2024: February 09, 2026

Resolution of queries after 2nd draw list: February 10 to 16, 2026

Subsequent list of admission: March 05, 2026

Age Limit for Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission Delhi

The Delhi Nursery Admission circular specifies age limits as on 31 March 2026:

Nursery (Balvatika 1): 3 to 4 years

KG: 4 to 5 years

Class 1: 5 to 6 years

The notice states, “A child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March 2026.”

It also formalises the shift to 6+ years for Class 1, in line with NEP changes.

Parents submitting application forms for their wards are required to provide proof of residence and also INR 25/- as admission fees (non-refundable).

Delhi EWS, DG Admission 2026

The DoE meanwhile has also asked all private schools to reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category students and Child with Disability.

The DoE has also asked the private schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up points of all applicants is displayed on their websites.

“The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the website shall be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website under head Admission Criteria 2026-27.

The DoE also directed all private schools to conduct draw of lots in transparent manner.

