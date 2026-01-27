BSEH Haryana 10th, 12th date sheet 2026 out

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), also known as Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), has released online 2026 date sheet and time table of Class 10 (Secondary or Matric) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams on its official website

A glance at the BSEH 2026 date sheet reveals that the Haryana board Class 10 (Secondary) board exams will begin on February 26, whereas Class 12th (Senior Secondary) will commence a day before i.e. on February 25, 2026.

The Haryana board 12th exam will continue till April 01, 2026 whereas Class 10 exam will end on March 20, 2026.

The Bhiwani board 10th and 12th board exams both will be held in single shift, candidates should note. As per the time table, both the exams will start at 12:30 pm. Most of the papers will end at 03:30 pm while some papers will continue till 03:00 pm.

Class 10, 12th Maths Paper Date

As per the Haryana board exam time table, Class 10th Mathematics paper will be held on February 26, 2026 i.e. on the very first day of the 2026 board exam. On the other hand, Class 12th Maths Paper will be held on March 17, 2026.

The all important General Science Paper of the 10th in Haryana will be held on March 12, English language paper on March 05 and Social Science paper on March 16, 2026.

The English Core and English Elective papers for 12th students in Haryana will be held on February 25, 2026 i.e. the first day of 2026 12th board exams in Haryana.

Physics and Economic papers will be held on March 02, Biology and History papers on March 06, and Chemistry, Accountancy and Public Administration papers will be held on March 09, 2026.

Full and complete time table in PDF can be downloaded from the official website: "bseh.org.in".

HBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2025

In 2025, the Class 10 board exam in Hryana was conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2025 at around 1,800 exam centres across the state. More than 03 lakh students had appeared for the important exam.

The result of the Class 10 board exam 2025 was announced on May 17 when the board had registered a pass percentage of 92.49%.

The HBSE 12th Board Exams last year was conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2025. The board had announced the 2025 board exam result on May 13, 2025 when it had registered an overall pass percentage of 85.66%.

