Haryana 10th Result 2025 Today: How and Where to Check

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), also known as Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani, is set to declare today i.e. Saturday May 17, 2025 the result of Matric Class 10 SSC exam on its official website bseh.org.in.

Saturday May 17, 2025 11:11 AM , ummid.com News Network

Once declared, the Haryana 10th result, besides official website bseh.org.in, will also be available on other associate websites including DigiLocker. Students can also check the Haryana Board 10th result via SMS.

Haryana 10th Result 2025 Date and Time

Confirming the date and time of result declaration, the Haryana board said HBSE 10th result will be declared at a press conference today i.e. Saturday May 17, 2025 at 12:30 pm.

Along with the 10th result, the Haryana board will also publish Merit List and Class 10 Toppers Name and Score.

After declaration in the press meet, HBSE SSC result 2025 conducted by Bhiwani board will be available for download on board's official website soon later.

Direct Link to check HBSE 10th SSC result 2025

Log in to the official website – "bseh.org.in".

Click on Class 10th Secondary Examination Result March 2025.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

The results will be displayed in PDF.

Download and take a print out.

How to check Haryana 10th result via SMS

To check Haryana Result via SMS:

Open the messaging option in your phone

Write RESULTHB10 (Roll Number)

Send the message to 56263

Steps to check Haryana Matric Result on DigiLocker

Go to www.digilocker.gov.in or Open the DigiLocker app in your phone

Log in using your registered mobile number linked with Aadhar (Create account if you do not have one)

Go to the "Education" Section

Select “Board of School Education Haryana” and choose “Class 10 Marksheet”.

Enter Roll Number and Year.

Download the digital marksheet



The Class 10 board exam in Hryana was conducted this year from February 28 to March 19, 2025 at around 1,800 exam centres across the state. More than 03 lakh students had appeared for the important exam.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result, Pass Percentage of Past Few Year

In 2024, Haryana 10th result was announced on May 12. The state had recroded a pass percetage of 95.22% in the 2024 SSC board exam.

In 2023, the Bhawani board 10th result was announced on May 16. The state had recroded a pass percetage of 65.30% in the 2023 SSC board exam.

In 2022, 10th result was announced on June 17. The state had recroded a pass percetage of 73.18% in the 2022 SSC board exam.

In 2021, Haryana board class 10 exam was cancelled due to Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2020 HBSE overall pass percentage was 64.59% and in 2019 the pass percentage of Haryana in secondary exam was 57.39%.

In 2018, 10th result was announced on May 21. The state had recroded a pass percetage of 51.15 for regular students and 66.73 for Open School students in 2018.

