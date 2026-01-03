Flint paper batteries enter production mode

Singapore: Flint, a Singapore-based deep tech company, Friday January 02, 2026 announced that its paper battery technology has entered production.

This marks the transition of the Flint paper batteries from lab-scale development to manufactured cells ready for pilot deployments and customer programs.

With production now live in Singapore, Flint is supplying manufactured battery cells that are rechargeable, non-toxic, and engineered for safer use (non-flammable, non-explosive) for customer pilots and early commercial integrations.

The company is bringing two battery products to the market, with full product details and real-world demonstrations scheduled to be revealed at CES 2026.

"Reinventing batteries isn't only about chemistry, it's about building something you can manufacture," said Carlo Charles, Founder and CEO of Flint.

"Entering production is a turning point because it means our paper batteries can move beyond prototypes and into real devices, at real volumes, with quality controls that customers can validate", Carlo said.

Traditional Vs Paper Batteries

Flint Paper Battery is a leap forward in energy storage technology—combining cutting-edge scientific advancements with sustainable innovation to create a solution that the world has been waiting for. They have edge over traditional batteries in many ways.

Traditional batteries pose significant safety risks, such as sparking, overheating, or even exploding when punctured or damaged. Flint Paper Battery changes the game. In this video, you’ll see it power a fan even as it’s cut in half—without a single spark or temperature rise.

"This is a breakthrough in battery safety, making it ideal for everyday use and high-risk environments alike", Flint said.

Launch Plan

Flint will formally unveil its first two commercial paper battery products at CES 2026, featuring live demonstrations and real-world customer integrations that highlight the technology's performance, sustainability, and safety.

Beyond its initial production footprint in Singapore, Flint is also preparing for the next phase of scale beyond 2026.

"The company is in active discussions with one of the world's largest contract manufacturers to expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, including plans to diversify its supply chain", Flint said.

In parallel, Flint continues development of a solid-state derivative of its cellulose-based chemistry, targeting higher-density rechargeable applications. This next-generation technology is designed to address markets currently dominated by lead-acid batteries and other legacy energy storage systems.

