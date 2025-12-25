NEET UG 2026 [Updated] Syllabus Released

NEET UG 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released on its official website the updated syllabus of NEET UG 2026 which is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS and other Undergraduate (UG) Medical and Paramedical courses.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) also advised all the stakeholders to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET UG 2026 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2026-27.

Candidates should note that the updated NEET (UG) 2026 Syllabus has been finalized by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), an Autonomous Board under the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The NEET UG 2026 updated syllabus in 17 PDF pages is available on the NMC official website.

The NEET UG syllabus is divided subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates can download the NEET UG updated syllabus from the website "nmc.org.in".

NEET UG 2026 Date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted every year in offline i.e. pen and paper mode by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA has not yet released the exact date of NEET UG 2026. The popular medical entrance however is normally held on the first Sunday of May.

Accordingly, NEET UG 2026 could be held on May 03, 2026. The final date and schedule should be confirmed by the NTA in due course.

NEET UG 2026 Registration

As per the practice seen in previous years, the NTA first confirm the date of NEET UG in an official notification. The NTA then also publishes the date, time and schedule of NEET UG 2026 Registration.

Candidates should note that NEET UG registration is done via a dedicated website.

As per the NEET UG 2026 eligibility, candidates who pass the HSC or Class 12th from a recognised board are eligible to appear in the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 was held on May 04, 2025 at 5,453 centers in over 500 cities. More than 22.5 lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the important exam held every year for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses.

The NEET UG 2025 result was announced on June 14, 2025.

The NTA declared the NEET UG 2025 result along with Merit List, Names and Scores of Top 100 Candidates and other NEET result data on its website "neet.nta.nic.in".

Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan, Utkarsh Awadhiya of Madhya Pradesh and Krishang Joshi of Maharashtra have secured All Indian Rak 1, 2 and 3 in NEET UG 2025 .

