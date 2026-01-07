DU Admission Brochure 2026 Released: Key Points to Note

The Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh has published the DU Admission Brochure 2026 on its official website, explaining the admission process, eligibility criteria, how Common Seat Allocation System - CSAS (UG) 2026 works and other details for undergraduate (UG) students

In the 72 page PDF, the DU VC has outlined step by step guidelines with details of the colleges affiliated to the Delhi University and courses offered by them.

Step 1: Register and appear in CUET UG 2026

Admission in all the undergraduate courses offered by the colleges and institutes affiliated with the Delhi University will be done based on the Common University Entrance Test 2026 or CUET UG 2026.

Candidates should note that the Common University Entrance Test is conducted by the National Testing Agency. The NTA has started registration for the CUET UG 2026 through the official website from January 03, 2026. The last date of application is January 30 and the last date of submitting CUET UG 2026 exam fees is January 31, 2026.

The candidates, who have not submitted their CUETUG online application form should do so immediately via “cuet.nta.nic.in”.

Candidates should note the NTA will conduct CUET UG 2026 in online mode from May 11 to 31, 2026.

Step 2: DU Common Seat Allocation System

Candidates who appeared in and passed the CUET UG 2026 exam will be eligible to participate in the DU UG admission counseling.

After cracking the CUET UG 2026 exam, the Delhi University will launch the Common Seat Allocation System - CSAS (UG) 2026 admission portal.

The DU CSAS portal asks students to submit their basic details along with college and course preferences.

“For seat allocations and admissions, candidates must apply to the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS (UG)-2026) of University of Delhi”, the DU Admission Brochure 2026 said.

“Details related to allocations and admissions through CSAS (UG) 2026 etc. will be notified separately. Candidate must visit admission.uod.ac.in on regular basis”, the brochure said.

Once the CSAS 2026 Portal is launched, the allocation and seat allotment of the candidates based on merit will be published online.

DU Admission to School of Open Learning

Candidate should note that admissions to all Undergraduate Programmes at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2026, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.

Candidates desirous of taking admission in SOL must register at sol.du.ac.in and visit the website on regular basis.

Candidates desirous of taking admission in NCWEB must register at University of Delhi. For details refer to ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in on regular basis.

Candidates seeking admission under the Foreign Students’ category are required to apply on Foreign Students’ registry website at fsr.du.ac.in. The university has registered 10% of Supernumerary seats in each Programme for Foreign Nationals.

DU UG Admission Eligibility

The candidate who have passed Class 12th or equivalent examination from the CBSE or a recognised board are eligible to apply for DU UG courses.

Additionally, candidates will have to appear in the CUET UG 2026 in the same subjects in which they have appeared or passed the class 12th exam.

"The candidates must have studied and passed Class XII examination or its equivalent from a single recognized board, and must have studied and passed Class XII examination of any Board / University in India, or any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)", the DU said.

The university in its brochure further said that eligible candidates desirous of seeking admission to the Undergraduate Programme(s) of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2026-27 must read the contents of this Bulletin of Information (BOI) 2026-27, as well as the notifications, updates and information published on the website of the University of Delhi (www.admission.uod.ac.in) very carefully.

