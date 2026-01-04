CUET UG 2026: Registration starts, Last date January 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration for Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 (CUET UG 2026) through its official website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration for Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 (CUET UG 2026) through its official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the CUET 2026 Notification, the online registration and application form submission started on January 03, 2026. The last date of application is January 31, 2026.

About CUET

Introduced in 2022 , the CUET (UG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) in CUET (UG) - 2026 across the Country.

"The CUET (UG) 2026 will be conducted between May 11 to 31, 2026 (Tentative) in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2026-27", the NTA said.

The CUET (UG) - 2026 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"Candidates are requested to check the Information Bulletin of CUET (UG) – 2026 available on NTA website", the NTA said.

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2026

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the link marked as "Registration for CUET (UG) 2026 is Live"

On the new page, click on CUET UG 2026 Registration

Click on "New Registration" and fill the application form

Pay the exam fee and download and download confirmation page

CUET 2026 Important Dates

Online application start date: January 03, 2026

Last date of application: January 31, 2026 till 11:50 PM

Last date of payment of fees: January 31, 2026 till 11:50 PM

Correction in application form: February 02 to 04, 2026

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be announced later

Downloading CUET UG Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be announced later

Date of Examination: Between May 11 to 31, 2026 (Tentative)

Between May 11 to 31, 2026 (Tentative) Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys: To be announced later

Declaration of CUET 2026 Result on the NTA website: To be announced later

Candidates should note that exam fees can be paid in online mode using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

CUET 2026 Syllabus

The NTA has had earlier published on the CUET 2026 website, the detailed syllabus of the university admission entrance test along with the registration guidelines .

“In order to facilitate the candidates, Syllabus of CUET (UG)-2026 has been made available on the official website”, the NTA said.

The candidates can download the CUET UG 2026 Syllabus available on the website in PDF. The CUET UG 2026 syllabus is available subject-wise. The PDF includes the syllabus of 37 subjects including General Aptitude Test.

CUET UG 2026 Eligibility

Candidates who have passed Class 12th exam 2026 from recognized state boards, CBSE or ISC are eligible to appear in the CUET UG.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also made available the details of Programmes and Courses offered by the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities on the CUET (UG) portal and on the respective University website.

“The list of participating universities is dynamic”, the NTA said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic