MHT CET 2026 Registration Starts, Link, Steps to Apply

As per the Maharashtra CET Cell, the MHT CET 2025 (PCM) will be held from from April 11 to 19, 2026, and the MHT CET 2025 (PCB) for this year will be held from April 21 to 26, 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started online application and registration of candidates appearing in the MHT CET 2026 (PCM and PCB) through its website 'cetcell.mahacet.org' from today i.e. Wednesday January 07, 2026.

Candidates should note that the online registration has started for MHT CET 2026 (PCM) and MHT CET 2026 (PCB) both.

Candidate who want to appear for MHT CET 2026 should note that the last date of application is Janaury 23, 2026.

Candidates should also note that online registration and confirmation of Application Form on website (with additional Late Fee of Rs. 1,300/- for all categories) is from January 07 to 23, 2026.

All registered candidates will be required to make payment - only through online mode, up to January 23, 2026.

MHT CET 2026 Date

MHT CET 2026 is held for Engineering as well as Medical students. It is a mandatory entrance test for admission in various engineering and medical professional degree courses that also include Pharmacy.

For the students who wish to make career in Engineering (BE and BTech) need to clear MHT CET (PCM) and the students who plan to opt for Medical (MBBS, BDMS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, Para Medical or B Pharmacy courses) should appear and pass MHT CET (PCB).

Steps, link to apply for MHT CET 2026

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has launched a new website for registration and information website for Common Entrance Tests this year. Follow the steps given below to apply for MHT CET 2026.

Go to official MHT CET 2025 Registration Website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link marked as " CET (Examination) Portal for 2026-27 "

" Click on the link marked with "New User? Register".

Read all instructions carefully and click on OK.

Select Type of Registration - Aadhaar on Non Aadhaar.

Fill the Personal Information, Contact Information, Reservation, Bank Account details, Education 6. Details and Details required for MHT-CET 2026

Enter and save for future reference an appropriate Password.

Enter Security Key

Click on Register button.

Candidates should note that they need to pay the MHT CET exam fees in online mode to confirm their registration.

"Fee should be paid only in Online Mode. No offline payment will be accepeted", the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2026 Syllabus

The Maharashtra CET Cell has published on its official website 'cetcell.mahacet.org' syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2026 (PCM and PCB groups both) to be conducted for the academic year 2026-27.

Marks obtained in MHT CET 2026 (MHT CET PCB and PCM) is considered for admission in various Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.

Candidates should note that like previous year, there will not be “Negative Marking System” and the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2026 Paper Pattern

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the MHT CET questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.

“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2026 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said.

“MHT CET 2026 will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said.

“The questions will be mainly application based”, the CET Cell added.

The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.

Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

