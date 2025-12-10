MHT CET 2026 Syllabus, Marking Scheme Published

The Maharashtra CET Cell has published on its official website 'cetcell.mahacet.org' syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2026 (PCM and PCB groups both) to be conducted for the academic year 2026-27

MHT CET 2026 Syllabus: The Maharashtra CET Cell has published on its official website 'cetcell.mahacet.org' syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2026 (PCM and PCB groups both) to be conducted for the academic year 2026-27.

Along with the syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2026, the CET Cell has also published the same details of MAH-M.HMCT CET A.Y. 2026-27, MAH-MCA CET A.Y. 2026-27, MAH-MBA/MMS CET A.Y. 2026-27, MAH-M.ARCH CET A.Y. 2026-27, MAH-B.HMCT CET A.Y. 2026-27, MAH-B.Planning CET A.Y. 2026-27 and MAH-B.Design CET A.Y. 2026-27.

MHT CET 2026 Syllabus

Marks obtained in MHT CET 2026 (MHT CET PCB and PCM) is considered for admission in various Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.

Candidates should note that like previous year, there will not be “Negative Marking System” and the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2026 Paper Pattern

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the MHT CET questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.

“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2026 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said.

“MHT CET 2026 will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said.

“The questions will be mainly application based”, the CET Cell added.

The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.

Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

MHT CET 2026 Date

The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier released the date and time (tentative schedule) of MHT CET 2026.

According to the tentative schedule by the CET Cell, MHT CET 2026 (PCM Group) will be held from April 11 to 19, 2026.

The CET Cell also said that the MHT CET 2026 (PCB Group) will be conducted April 21 to 26, 2026.

MHT CET 2025 (last year) was held in April and May, 2025 in online mode on multiple dates.

The MHT CET 2025 result last year was declared on June 16, 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic