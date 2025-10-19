JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Out, Registration Begins Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the tentative exam dates and schedule of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 on its official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'

Sunday October 19, 2025 7:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the tentative exam dates and schedule of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 on its official website 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'.

In a notification dated October 19, 2025 released today, the NTA said like previous years it will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main, JEE Main 2026, in two sessions.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) in two sessions - January 2026 and April 2026”, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2026 Schedule

The NTA JEE Main 2026 notification said the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 1 for the upcoming academic year will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the upcoming academic year will be held from April 01 to 10, 2026.

Candidates should note the Joint Entrance Exam dates released today is tentative. Final schedule will be released before the registration starts.

JEE Main 2026 Registration

Candidates, who wish to appear in the important entrance exam conducted for admission in engineering courses, should note that the exact date and to start the JEE Main application process and online registration have not been confirmed by the NTA yet.

While releasing the tentative date and schedule, the National Testing Agency however said registration and online application for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will start in the ongoing month October.

And, the registration and online submission of application for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will start in the last week of January 2026.

JEE Main Eligibility

The candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th or HSC exams by state or central board CBSE can appear in the JEE Main 2026.

Candidates who appeared and cleared ISC 2026 exam can also apply for the JEE Main exams.

Eligible candidates can appear in either JEE Main Session 1 or JEE Main Session 2, or both the sessions. The score of JEE Main will be calculated based on the marks obtained in session I and II.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Guidelines

The NTA had earlier released the registration guidelines for the candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2026 exam.

In a notification released on its website, the NTA said candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 – Session 1 and Session 2 both, should have updated AADHAAR Card.

About the candidates with disabilities, the NTA said their UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required. Detailed guidelies can be accessed here .

“The NTA will be obtaining Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph and Address from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc. is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form”, the exam notification said.

The registration for JEE Main Session 1 held in 2024 was started on October 28, 2025, and the entrance test was conducted from January 22 to 31, 2024.

Candidates should also note that the JEE Main entrance exam is held in online mode, and the NTA website will also publish Mock Test and Practice Papers of JEE Main that students can try to become familiar with the JEE Main Exam Pattern, syllabus and other exam related details.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic