“Height of Hatred”: Congress on Demolition of Ujjain Shahi Masjid

The Congress Party has termed ‘height of hatred’ the decision of the Ujjain local authorities in the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh to demolish over 600-year-old Shahi Masjid.

The Congress Party has termed ‘height of hatred’ the decision of the Ujjain local authorities in the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh to demolish over 600-year-old Shahi Masjid.

“Demolishing a 600-year-old heritage site just for road widening and development in the name of progress is the height of hatred”, President of AICC Minority Department and Congress MP, Imran Pratapgarhi, said.

“Demolishing such a historically significant heritage site cannot be considered a normal event under any circumstances”, he added.

In a post on his official X account, Imran Pratapgarhi said the administration’s efforts to demolish the Ujjain Shahi Masjid under the pretext of road widening should be a bit more sensitive.

“It has come to our notice that when the matter is pending in court. What message does the administration intend to send by repeatedly laying siege to the Masjid?” he asked.

“Thousands of youth in Ujjain are continuously raising their voices on this issue. This is a request to the Ujjain administration is to respect public sentiments and acquire the necessary land for road widening from the other side”, he added.

Ujjain Shahi Mosque Demolition Case

Built in the year 1390, Shahi Masjid is one of the ancient religious sites in Ujjain.

Local authorities want to demolish part of more than 630 year-old mosque to facilitate a road widening project aimed at easing traffic for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh festival near Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The mosque is registered as a Waqf property. The proposed action affected part of the Ujjai Shahi Mosque’s prayer hall, its 120-foot minaret and the Mazhar Chowk Shahi.

The Trustees had challenged the Ujjain civic body’s decision to demolish the mosque portion in the High Court. The court however rejected their plea, noting that the portions of 10 temples and one mosque had already been removed on the same road.

The court also said that the local authorities had taken action involving about 80 religious structures across Ujjain as part of its road-widening plans.

The mosque trustees had filed a fresh petition in the larger bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The hearing on the new petition was scheduled on Friday. It was however could not be taken on the day and is now likely to be held on Monday.

Ujjain Tense

Tension erupted in Ujjain on Monday morning during the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid near Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk for a proposed road-widening project.

Eatlier on Saturday September 26, 2026, a huge crowd of Muslims came on the streets to protest against the demolition of Shahi Masjid in Ujjain .

Meanwhile, the mosque committee and district administration have reportedly reached an understanding over removing the portion of the mosque that was coming in the way of the proposed road-widening work.

Following the agreement, members of the mosque committee began removing the affected section themselves in the presence of police and administrative officials. However, the situation later escalated when stone-pelting was reported in the area.

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