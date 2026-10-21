Joao Felix, not Ronaldo, scripts Al Nassr win against Neom in thrilling SPL match

Al Nassr Football Club Tuesday October 20, 2026 defeated Neom in a thrilling Saudi Pro League 26/27 (SPL 26/27), also known as Roshn Saudi League (RSL), match thanks to the second half goal by the young and energetic Joao Felix.

Saudi Pro League 2026/27: Al Nassr Football Club Tuesday October 20, 2026 defeated Neom in a thrilling Saudi Pro League 26/27 (SPL 26/27), also known as Roshn Saudi League (RSL), match thanks to the second half goal by the young and energetic Joao Felix.

At Awwal Park in Riyadh Tuesday, expectations were high from Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and fans were impatient to see him score goals. It was however left to his fellow Portuguese player to do the job.

Neom vs Al Nassr Highlights

The Neom vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match Tuesday was a goal-less First Half, thanks to the strong defence and a spectacular performance by Neom footballers.

At one stage, fans feared that Neom is going to repeat its performance against Al Hilal when it defeated the SPL 2025/26 runner up in a stunning match on September 07, 2026.

However, the Al Nassr FC was lucky that when all odds were against it, Joao Felix scored in the 61st minute of the match. The younger Portuguese team-mate of Ronaldo latched onto a superb pass and unleashed a powerful strike that nestled into Neom's net, handing his side a one-goal lead and ending both teams' frustrating search for a breakthrough.

Felix's goal could not have come at a better time. Al-Nassr had dominated without reward, undone by a resolute Neom defence and wasted chances at both ends. Felix, once again, made the difference when it mattered the most.

Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League

The Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing for the leading Saudi football club, Al-Nassr FC, since 2022, is closing on his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

Ronaldo’s last goal was against Diriyah Club on October 09, 2026 that Al Nassr won 3-0. It was Ronaldo’s 980th career goal. It means Roanldo is now just 20 goals away from his dream target.

Fans had expected that he will shine against Neom and move closer to his dream target. This however did not happen.

Al-Nassr, SPL 26/27 so far

Despite its victory against Neom Tuesday, Al Nassr FC, which had lifted the SPL 25/26 Trophy last season, is struggling at the 3rd place in the Saudi Pro League 26/27 Standing Table with 22 points having won 7 of the 9 matches it has played so far (7 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss).

Al Qadsiah is leading the SPL 26/27 Standing Table with 25 points (8 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw).

The runner up last season, Al Hilal, is on the 2nd place in the SPL 26/27 Standing Table with 24 points (8 wins, 1 loss, 0 draw).

Not points alone, Al Nassr FC is also lagging behind its rivals in terms of number of goals and goal difference. Al-Nassr goal difference is 13 whereas Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah are leading with a goal difference of 20 and 15 respectively.

Al-Nassr will now play against Al Faisaly on Friday October 23, 2026. On the same day, Al Hilal will take on Al Qadsiah. Al-Hilal vs Al-Qadsiah this Friday is set to be a clash of titans, and the winner will seal its place on the top position in the Saudi Pro League standing table.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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