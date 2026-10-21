Milan’s Riot Question

Violence around protests in Milan has prompted Italy’s government to expand security powers and send additional soldiers into the city

Violence around protests in Milan has prompted Italy’s government to expand security powers and send additional soldiers into the city. The unrest echoed events in France, but that does not establish a single international cause. Available reporting points to local grievances, a violent fringe and political arguments over who bears the responsibility.

The clearest conclusion from the recent reporting is that Italy’s recent unrest had more than one dimension. The protests brought real economic and public-service grievances onto the streets. Some gatherings were followed by serious violence; and politicians quickly turned the disorder into a contest over security and political blame. France appears to have influenced the atmosphere and, according to reporting, the demonstrators’ inspiration.

Milan’s Unrest: Contagion, Grievance and Political Blame

In Milan, protests over the cost of living and public services drew thousands over the weekend of October 17–18. Police used tear gas and water cannons after groups of masked or hooded participants threw objects, set fires, damaged shopfronts and looted businesses. Disorder was also reported in other northern cities, including Bologna and Turin. The violence occurred alongside demonstrations that were not necessarily violent in themselves; treating every protester as a rioter would erase an important distinction. The BBC reported more than 250 people detained over the weekend, while Italian authorities said many of those involved were minors.

The government’s response has been swift and substantial. On October 21, 2026, Italy approved tougher measures that included deploying an additional 500 soldiers in Milan through the end of the year, making parents financially responsible for damage caused by their children, and increasing the scope for prosecuting minors aged over 14.

The decree also creates an offence of violent participation in a demonstration, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to €20,000, with tougher penalties in specified circumstances. These are measures announced in response to the disorder—not proof that the demonstrations as a whole were organised to commit violence.

Was Italy inspired by France?

There is evidence for a French connection, but it should be described carefully. Italian protests followed weeks of unrest in France, where demonstrations had grown around education funding, school conditions, inequality and public spending.

Italy’s own protests had local causes, including rising living costs and dissatisfaction with public services. The BBC described the Italian disorder as echoing unrest in neighbouring France; reporting on the Milan protest also described demonstrators as inspired by recent protests in France and Spain. That supports an influence in timing, tactics or political imagination. But the claim that demonstrations in Italy were hugely influenced by those in France is not a correct interpretation.

The distinction matters. Similar images—masked youths, clashes with police, damaged shops—can spread quickly online and encourage imitation. But resemblance is not proof of coordination.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala suggested the disorder reflected an international scenario that could “feed itself”, while PM Meloni said social-media images of young people smashing and looting could become a model for others. Those statements point to a plausible mechanism of influence, but they do not identify a command structure or show that French organisers orchestrated events in Italy.

Did the Right Wing Instigate the Riots?

The evidence available does not show that right-wing groups instigated the violence. Government figures and politicians from Meloni’s right-wing coalition blamed “hooligans”, organised groups or the extreme left.

Fratelli d’Italia MP Francesco Filini, for example, attributed the destruction to left-wing extremists. These are political claims, not independent proof of who planned or initiated the violence. The reporting reviewed does not identify a verified right-wing organisation as the organiser of the riots, nor does it establish that right-wing politicians directed violent acts.

That does not mean the right wing has played no significant role in the episode. Meloni’s government has defined the disorder as a security emergency and used it to justify harsher penalties and expanded police powers. The government’s rhetoric has also pressed opposition parties to condemn the violence unequivocally, while opposition leader Elly Schlein has condemned violence and warned against using it to silence peaceful protesters. This is a consequential political role in shaping the response and public narrative, but it is not evidence of instigation.

Italy’s central challenge is therefore twofold. Authorities have a duty to protect residents, workers and businesses from violence; peaceful demonstrators have a right to protest without being collectively treated as criminals. A law that imposes broad penalties or liability on families may deter disorder, but it could also chill lawful protest if applied too expansively. And security measures alone will not resolve the grievances that brought people onto the streets: the reporting identifies pressure from living costs, low wages, rents and inadequate public services.

The best-supported verdict is measured: Milan’s unrest was locally rooted and included violent acts by some participants. France likely influenced or echoed the protest wave, but there is no demonstrated coordination. India’s role as an inspiration is unproven; and available evidence does not establish that the Italian right wing instigated the riots. The right-wing government has, however, made the violence a central justification for a tougher security agenda.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based Journalist and Author.]



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