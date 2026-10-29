Azam Khan, son Abdullah granted bail by High Court

The Allahabad High Court Thursday October 29, 2026 granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Ex-Rampur MP, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan in dual PAN card case.

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court Thursday October 29, 2026 granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Ex-Rampur MP, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan in dual PAN card case.

Azam Khan and his son have been granted bail a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached several properties in Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar University Campus claiming they are linked to Azam Khan.

The university and its campus in Rampur are owned by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which was founded and is controlled by Azam Khan. He is also the university's honorary chancellor.

Eeven though Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan have been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, they will not come out of jail immediately as other cases - including the ED's new FIR (October 13, 2026/Jauhar University Fund), are pending against them. The jail administration will check other warrants. In the new case too, if bail is needed, their immediate release will be difficult, and may take a few days.

Cases against Azam Khan: Timeline

Besides the latest case lodged by ED related to money lundering, Azam Khan faces some 89 criminal cases filed against him since 2019. These cases, filed after the BJP came to power in UP in 2017, primarily related to land grabbing, forgery, hate speech, and misuse of power.

He was first arrested on February 29, 2020, in connection with a case involving the alleged forgery of his son and MLA Abdullah Azam Khan's birth certificate.

He was released on May 19, 2022 following a bail order by the Supreme Court of India and was released after spending 27 months in jail. In a telling observation during Azam Khan's case, the apex court had said that "a pattern is emrging to keep the SP leader permanently in jail."

In October 2023, a Special Court in Rampur convicted him - along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah, to seven years in prison in the Rampur Quality Bar land encroachment case, that led to his immediate re-arrest and return to Sitapur Jail. Since then he was in jail, and released today after 23 months.

In September 2025 , Azam Khan and his son were granted bail. The two were however sent back to jail in November 2025 .

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