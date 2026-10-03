Special Intensive Revision: A Fraud on Indian Democracy

The new addition to ‘Form Six’ during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has raised objections that the form is not amended through the proper rules laid down before, and it is changed through an explicit order from the Election Commission

[MP Kapil Sibal, activist Prashant Bhushan and a number of lawyers Saturday October 03, 2026 marched to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to support the demand of CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal.]

The ‘Form Six’ is the route into the electoral roll in India. After filling this form, a new voter gets voting rights in the country. This form requires personal details, proof of age and residence, and declarations about citizenship and whether the applicant is already registered elsewhere.

Form ‘Six’ asks applicants to establish whether their parents or grandparents appeared in a previous electoral exercise and, if so, it has to be substantiated with proof. This clause has made the registration process harder for young and first-time voters. They have to provide proof of their parents’ or grandparents’ enrolment in earlier SIR; their fundamental right is being robbed by the 'Natwarlals' of the country.

Many 18+ citizens who are ready to get the voting right are opting out of the electoral process due to the handicap of not furnishing their ancestors' details of citizenship.

This has given the detractors a walkover in the electoral battle of India. The new rule of the electoral game called SIR is ‘Heads I win, tails you lose’. That’s how the ‘Natwarlals’ are having a field day; winning elections by changing the rules of the game.

The new addition to ‘Form Six’ has raised objections that the form is not amended through the proper rules laid down before, and it is changed through an explicit order from the Election Commission.

It has come to light that the Election Commission had sub-let the work of changing the text to Tata Consultancy Services. It has made specific recommendations to make that change, which can be legally challenged.

The moot question is whether the judiciary is independent in India. Many of the judgment of the judiciary are not followed by the government. Election Commission is supposed to be an independent body.

We all know that the executive is supreme in Modi’s kingdom that is ‘Bharatvarsha’. The judiciary, or for that matter any other independent organization, is just a turncoat of the executive. This debate of superiority has been settled under BJP rule since 2014.

The main criticism is whether the additional information makes it harder for eligible voters to register because, without supporting evidence, they are at risk of losing their place on the voters' list.

Currently, the additional declaration made in Form Six has been removed from the online form in states where SIR is completed. But it remains operational in states where the exercise is underway. The Election Commission has defended, saying the prescribed form would apply outside the SIR period.

The ‘Form Seven’ is supposedly to be used to object to anyone who has proposed to be included in the voters list. Form Seven seeks to remove an existing entry in the voters list. Anyone can request the deletion of any applicant’s name.

The grounds listed include death, being underage, permanent relocation, duplicate registration, and lack of Indian citizenship. The filing of the form is an application for action, not evidence that a name has to be removed.

The Election Commission’s guidelines state that the applicant must be registered in the relevant constituency and place the burden on the applicant to substantiate the objection.

Critics of Form ‘Seven’ say it is meant to target Muslim voters. It has been found that many Muslim names have been removed from the electoral rolls due to the deletion of Form ' Seven '.

This is a serious concern, as bulk filing of Form ‘Seven’ has been reported from various parts of the country, and names were removed. This happened during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states of India.

A newspaper report has said that bulk pre-filled ‘Form Seven’ applications seeking removal of Muslim voters had surfaced at least six polling stations in the Belagavi North constituency, in Karnataka.

The same complaint of the bulk filling of Form ‘Seven’ applications had earlier been reported from West Bengal,during the SIR exercise.

In sum, ‘Form Six’ allows eligible citizens to apply to have their names added to the voter list, and Form Seven allows registered voters to object to the removal of some names.

Both Form Six and Seven are part of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in India. It is a method through which millions of names are deleted from the voters list, and millions of others are added across the country.

The removal of the names has created havoc in the country, and people are out on the street gunning for the head of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, who is the chief patron of the fraud being done on Indian democracy.

The Election Commission has defended the declaration attached to Form ‘Six and Seven ’, saying the Supreme Court had upheld it. However, this argument does not satisfy the critics who say that the entire SIR is a fraud on Indian democracy played by the BJP government to win elections.

Since Indian Muslims do not appreciate the idea that India should become an exclusive nation for the Hindus, it’s with the intention to remove the Muslims from the voters' list that the SIR is brought in the name of electoral revision. It is meant to target the Muslims and rob them of their voting rights in their own motherland.

Some dimwitted have questioned the ‘SIR ’, asking those sitting on judgment to provide proof of their ancestors citizenship, and the RTI reply was that there is none, except that they were born in India. So if that’s the case, then why is there this ‘SIR’ and Forms Six and Seven?

It has to be borne in mind that if at all there is any need for SIR, then it’s only in the border areas of the country. The revision of the electoral roll in mainland India is not warranted at all.

So this is ‘’Tamasha” of SIR, and Forms Six and Seven are staged by the BJP to win elections. This is a fraud against the people of India and must be stopped immediately. Otherwise, SIR may become a social recipe that can trigger a Civil War in India.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mjtaba, is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com. Views are personal.]

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