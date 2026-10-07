320-bed women’s hostel at Ismail Yusuf gets govt nod

The Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Maharashtra has approved a proposal to build a 320-bed women’s hostel at Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari (East) Mumbai.

Mumbai: The Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Maharashtra has approved a proposal to build a 320-bed women’s hostel at Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari (East) Mumbai.

Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar was spearheading a consistent campaign for the women’s hostel at Ismail Yusuf College since 2020.

The iconic college has over 6,000 students, including a good number of women from Mumbai and outside. Waikar had sought a state of the art hostel on the college campus to provide safe accommodation for the female students.

Waikar’s efforts borne fruit when Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil Tuesday October 06, 2026 allocated the additional funds and issued necessary directions to the concerned departments on the proposal.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, the Maharashtra government had allocated an initial fund of Rs 13.50 crore for the project, and the Public Works Department (PWD) had also prepared a revised estimate. However, the project did not progress subsequently.

Education Minister Patil has now agreed to provide the administrative approval and the additional funds for the construction, the statement said.

150-foot National Flag

Local MP Waikar had also proposed the installation of a 150-foot national flag on the college campus under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. The Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra has also approved the proposal. The project is expected to promote awareness and a sense of patriotism among students and citizens, the statement said.

The flag will be installed after obtaining the required no-objection certificate, with the Public Works Department expected to undertake the work. Waikar has also offered to use his MP fund if funds are not available through the District Planning Committee.

Ismail Yusuf College was established after philanthropist Sir Mohammad Ismail Yusuf mooted the idea of a college for Muslims and donated Rs. 8 lakh to then State of Bombay in January 1910.

The idea began taking shape by March 1924 and the college, one among the four affiliated to University of Mumbai by then, finally started functioning in1930. For long Ismail Yusuf College was among the top institutions of Maharashtra. However, due to various reasons the college was pushed out of the limelight.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Journalism Trainee at ummid.com]

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