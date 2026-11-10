CLAT 2027 First Mock Test Today: Read Imp Instructions

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) is scheduled to conduct the CLAT 2027 (Common Law Admission Test 2027) First Mock Test today i.e. Tuesday November 10, 2026

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) is scheduled to conduct the CLAT 2027 (Common Law Admission Test 2027) First Mock Test today i.e. Tuesday November 10, 2026.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has decided to hold CLAT 2027 on Sunday December 06, 2026 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM.

All registered candidates should note that the CLAT 2027 exam will be held in Offline Mode i.e. will be conducted using pen and paper.

The Consortium however is conducting two CLAT mock tests in Online Mode via the official website "consortiumofnlus.ac.in".

“The actual CLAT 2027 examination will be conducted offline, as notified, on Sunday, 6 December 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM”, the Consortium said.

“The Mock Tests are conducted online solely for practice and illustrative purposes for both UG and PG candidates. It is not an official examination paper”, it added.

The Consortium in its notification said it will conduct two mock tests – first on November 10, and the other on November 20, 2026.

CLAT Mock Test Pattern

The format, structure, difficulty level, distribution of questions, and subject matter covered in the CLAT Mock Tests sample paper are indicative only. They are not intended to predict, replicate, or guarantee the format or pattern of the actual CLAT examination.

Participation in this practice test is entirely voluntary, and the sample paper is intended exclusively for academic practice and self-assessment.

“Please note that this is only a sample paper. The Consortium will not entertain any queries regarding incorrect answers or any other matters related to the sample paper”, the Consortium said.

Duration and Marking Scheme

The duration of the test conducted via the official website " consortiumofnlus.ac.in " is 2 hours.

" is 2 hours. The test consists of 120 questions. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while each incorrect answer attracts a penalty of 0.25 marks. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

Candidates are advised to make sure that they have a stable and reliable internet connection before attempting the sample questions to ensure a smooth testing experience.

The sample test is designed to be completed in a single sitting over a period of two hours. Once a candidate has submitted her/his attempt, s/he can review her/his score and performance.

Candidates are advised to attempt the sample test in one sitting to simulate the actual examination environment. However, s/he may navigate between sections and questions as deem appropriate.

Each set of questions in this sample paper is based on a passage. The candidates are required to answer each question based on the information stated or implied in the corresponding passage and the question itself. Where more than one option appears to provide a partially correct answer, select the option that most accurately and comprehensively addresses the question.

Use the arrow buttons located at the bottom-right corner of the screen to navigate to the next or previous set of questions.

After completing the test, click the 'Submit' button to submit your answers and review your score. "Do not click the 'Submit' button until you have completed your attempt, as doing so will end your current test session", the Consortium said.

"A candidate may retake the sample and mock test as many times as they wish for further practice and self-assessment", the Consortium said.

General Instructions

The CLAT 2027 examination will be held in OFFLINE mode

The applications have to be submitted ONLINE only from consortiumofnlus.ac.in website.

The date of examination is scheduled on December 06, 2026 from 02 PM to 04 PM. (Subject to revision in case of necessity)

Indian Nationals/NRIs/PIO/OCI seeking admission in either of the UG programmes shall appear in CLAT 2027.

Foreign Nationals need not appear for the test

For any information relating to the 22 NLUs, the candidate may refer to the e-brochure of the respective Institutions available in the Consortium website.

For NRI/NRI Sponsored/Foreign National seats, the applicants are advised to refer to the e-brochures as well as the websites of the respective NLUs for more details.

All NRI Category candidates have to appear for the CLAT 2027 examination for those NLUs where such category is admitted through CLAT 2027 rankings and not admitted directly by the concerned Universities.

Candidates should note that the CLAT registration window is closed. The Consortium had started Online Registration and Application Process for Common Law Admission Test 2027 – CLAT 2027 from August 03, 2026. The last date of application, as per the CLAT 2027 Notification , was originally fixed as October 31, 2026. It was extended till November 07, 2026.

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