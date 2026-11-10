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CLAT 2027 First Mock Test Today: Read Imp Instructions

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) is scheduled to conduct the CLAT 2027 (Common Law Admission Test 2027) First Mock Test today i.e. Tuesday November 10, 2026

Tuesday November 10, 2026 2:25 PM, ummid.com News Network

CLAT 2027 First Mock Test Today: Read Imp Instructions

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) is scheduled to conduct the CLAT 2027 (Common Law Admission Test 2027) First Mock Test today i.e. Tuesday November 10, 2026.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has decided to hold CLAT 2027 on Sunday December 06, 2026 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM.

All registered candidates should note that the CLAT 2027 exam will be held in Offline Mode i.e. will be conducted using pen and paper.

The Consortium however is conducting two CLAT mock tests in Online Mode via the official website "consortiumofnlus.ac.in".

“The actual CLAT 2027 examination will be conducted offline, as notified, on Sunday, 6 December 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM”, the Consortium said.

“The Mock Tests are conducted online solely for practice and illustrative purposes for both UG and PG candidates. It is not an official examination paper”, it added.

The Consortium in its notification said it will conduct two mock tests – first on November 10, and the other on November 20, 2026.

CLAT Mock Test Pattern

The format, structure, difficulty level, distribution of questions, and subject matter covered in the CLAT Mock Tests sample paper are indicative only. They are not intended to predict, replicate, or guarantee the format or pattern of the actual CLAT examination.

Participation in this practice test is entirely voluntary, and the sample paper is intended exclusively for academic practice and self-assessment.

“Please note that this is only a sample paper. The Consortium will not entertain any queries regarding incorrect answers or any other matters related to the sample paper”, the Consortium said.

Duration and Marking Scheme

"A candidate may retake the sample and mock test as many times as they wish for further practice and self-assessment", the Consortium said.

General Instructions

Candidates should note that the CLAT registration window is closed. The Consortium had started Online Registration and Application Process for Common Law Admission Test 2027 – CLAT 2027 from August 03, 2026. The last date of application, as per the CLAT 2027 Notification, was originally fixed as October 31, 2026. It was extended till November 07, 2026.

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