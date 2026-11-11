OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Business – What’s New?

Taking the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to new level, OpenAI Wednesday November 11, 2026 launched ‘ChatGPT Business’ which will let businesses a new way to connect with the 1.2 billion people who use ChatGPT each week across the world

Taking the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to new level, OpenAI Wednesday November 11, 2026 launched ‘ChatGPT Business’ which will let businesses a new way to connect with the 1.2 billion people who use ChatGPT each week across the world.

The ChatGPT Business is currently a beta or trial version.

“Through Business Hub ⁠(opens in a new window), businesses can claim their business, manage their information, and see insights on how people engage with them on ChatGPT”, the company said in a release Wednesday.

“Furthermore, we are adding a powerful new way for businesses to interact with users via Business Agents, starting with eligible ecommerce and online service businesses in the U.S.”, OpenAI said.

"OpenAI Business Hub"

In Business Hub, companies can claim their organization in ChatGPT and, once verified, update key details and add self-service product feeds with pricing and availability.

"This gives businesses a new way to provide information to ChatGPT, helping people explore products and services using the most accurate and up-to-date details", OpenAI said.

Any eligible business located where ChatGPT is available can claim their business in ChatGPT through Business Hub.

"Existing OpenAI Enterprise customers and advertisers can work directly with their OpenAI representative to claim their business", OpenAI said.



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