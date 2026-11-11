When Your Child is Bullied for Being Muslim

When a child is mocked for being Muslim, the hurt goes deeper than the words said in the playground, here is a solution based on the teachings of the Holy Quran

Concern: When Your Child is Bullied for Being Muslim

Short Answer: When a child is mocked for being Muslim, the hurt goes deeper than the words said in the playground. It reaches what the child starts to believe about himself.

The Holy Quran names this hurt directly, forbids it, and then gives parents a way to rebuild the child's confidence from the inside: name what happened, believe your child, act with the school, and anchor the child's identity in something stronger than other children's opinions.

The day your child stops telling you things

Most parents don't hear about bullying on the day it starts. They hear about it weeks later, in pieces. A child who loved school starts dragging his feet in the morning. Lunch comes home untouched. He stops talking about his friends. Or he says something small, almost in passing:

"They laughed at my name again."

That's how it usually goes. Children don't report bullying the way adults report a problem at work. They test the water first. They drop one sentence and watch your face. If you brush it off, they learn to keep the rest to themselves.

So the first job isn't fixing the school. It's making sure your child keeps talking to you.

What the Holy Quran says about mockery

Surah Al-Hujurat speaks about this in words a child can understand.

"O you who believe, let not a people ridicule another people; perhaps they may be better than them. Nor let women ridicule other women; perhaps they may be better than them. And do not insult one another, and do not call each other by offensive nicknames." (Quran 49:11)

Read that verse slowly with your child. Allah doesn't only forbid hitting or stealing. He forbids mockery itself. Laughing at someone, giving them a cruel nickname, making them feel small in front of others: the Holy Quran treats that as a real wrong, not a joke that went too far.

Two verses later, the same surah gives the reason our differences exist at all:

"We made you into nations and tribes so that you may know one another." (Quran 49:13)

Difference isn't a defect. It's the point. Your child doesn't need to hide what makes him different. He needs to know why it matters.

I've seen this change something in children. When a ten-year-old hears that Allah Himself has forbidden the very thing done to him, his shoulders drop a little. It's not just "Mum said it's wrong." It's bigger than that. And that matters, because bullying works by making the child feel small and alone. The verse tells him the opposite: what happened to you was wrong, and you are not alone in saying so.

Don't tell him to just ignore it

Here's the mistake I see most often, and it's made with the best intentions. A parent hears the story and says, "Just ignore them, they'll stop." Sometimes that works for a one-off tease. It almost never works for repeated bullying.

Why not? Because ignoring it teaches the child two things, and both are wrong. First, that his pain doesn't count. Second, that the way to survive is to shrink himself until nobody notices him. A child who learns that lesson at nine carries it into every room he walks into at nineteen.

There's a second mistake on the other side: storming into the school in anger and demanding action before you've heard the full story. That can help in the short term, but it often leaves the child embarrassed, and sometimes it makes the bullying worse when the adults leave the room.

What works instead? Three things, in this order: listen, document, then act with the school, not against it.

Listen first, and listen all the way through. Ask what happened, when, where, and who was there. Ask how it made him feel. Don't correct his version in the middle of it. You can sort out the facts later. Right now he needs to know that telling you was the right choice.

Then write it down. Dates, places, names, exact words if he remembers them. Schools take written records far more seriously than a worried parent's general complaint, and your notes protect your child if the story changes later.

Then go to the school calmly, with the notes, and ask for their anti-bullying process by name. Most schools have one. Ask who handles it, what steps follow, and when you'll hear back. Put your request in writing too. Kind, firm, specific. That's not weakness. That's how adults who mean business behave.

Give him words he can use

A child who freezes when mocked doesn't need a lecture. He needs two or three sentences he has practised out loud at home.

Something like: "Don't call me that." Said flat, without a smile, then walking away. Or: "That's my name. Say it right." Short sentences work because a scared child can't remember a speech. He can remember one line.

Practise it at the dinner table. You play the mocker, he practises the line, and then you switch. Make it almost a game. The point isn't to train him to fight. The point is that the next time it happens, his mouth already knows what to say, even while his heart is racing.

And tell him this clearly: walking away is not losing. Reporting it is not telling tales. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) faced mockery in Makkah for years, and again at Taif, where he was driven out and hurt, and his response was patience and prayer for those very people, not revenge and not silence about the truth. He named what was wrong and he kept going. That's the model: dignity, not surrender, and not hatred either.

The part parents forget: rebuild the identity

Stopping the bullying is only half the job. The other half is what the bullying took away: the child's pride in who he is.

A child who is mocked for praying, for his name, for fasting, starts to wonder whether those things are worth the trouble. If home never talks about them with warmth, the playground wins that argument by default.

So talk about them. Not as rules. As stories. Tell him about Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him), who was tortured for saying "Ahad, Ahad" and never gave it up, and who later became the voice that called the whole city to prayer. Tell him that the same faith people mock him for once carried a freed slave to the top of the Kaaba to give the adhan. That's not a small story. That's his story.

Give him Quran time that feels like his own, not a punishment. Ten minutes a day where he reads something he understands, asks a question, and gets a real answer, does more for his confidence than any pep talk. When a child knows what he believes and why, other children's laughter stops sounding like the truth. If you'd like a simple place to start, our online Quran learning guide walks through the whole path, from the first letters to reading with understanding.

And watch your own words at home. If the adults joke about someone's accent, or laugh at a relative's expense, children learn that mockery is just how people talk. The surah's rule starts at our own table.

When to push harder

Most cases settle once the school acts and the child has words and backing. Some don't. If the bullying continues after you've raised it in writing, ask for a meeting with the headteacher, not just the class teacher. If your child is anxious, losing sleep, or afraid to go to school, talk to your GP or a counsellor as well. That's not overreacting. Fear that follows a child home from school is a health matter, not just a school matter.

And if the school does nothing at all, say so plainly, in writing, and ask what the next step in their complaints process is. You are not being difficult. You are being a parent.

What to remember

Your child will forget most of what you say about this week. He will remember whether you believed him. He will remember whether you stayed calm. And he will remember whether his faith was presented to him as something to apologise for, or something to stand in.

Mockery says: you are less because you are different. The Holy Quran says:

You are honoured, and your difference is how people come to know one another. Teach him that second sentence until he believes it more than the first.

[The writer, Adeel Ahmad, is an Islamic scholar (MPhil in Quranic Exegesis, Tafseer) and the founder of QuranlyHub , an online Quran academy teaching children and adults one-on-one.]

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