After IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur forays into Medical Education

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has announced to introduce National Medical Commission (NMC) accredited postgraduate medical courses, offering six MD specialisations from the 2026-27 academic year.

IIT Kharagpur: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has announced to introduce National Medical Commission (NMC) accredited postgraduate medical courses, offering six MD specialisations from the 2026-27 academic year.

The institute will offer a total of 12 seats at its Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, with two seats in each specialisation, news agency PTI reported citing a statement released by IIT Kharagpur.

The six disciplines IIT Kharagour has planned to offer are General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine and Biochemistry.

“Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG 2026 online counselling process, with the courses being made available in the second round of counselling”, the statement said.

IIT Kharagpur launched PG Medical Courses about three months after IIT Madras established a School of Medical Sciences and award medical degrees, Undergraduate MBBS, Postgraduate MD and doctoral PhD, of its own.

The Indian Institutes of Technology or IITs are originally established to provide quality education in the field of engineering and technology.

The decision to launch medical courses by the two IITs seeks to integrate conventional medical education with engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), biomedical sciences and translational research, creating opportunities for doctors to engage in interdisciplinary research and healthcare innovation.

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