Telangana merges Intermediate Board with School Education Department

The Telangana Government Wednesday November 11, 2026 announced to merge the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education with the School Education Department

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Wednesday November 11, 2026 announced to merge the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education with the School Education Department.

While announcing the merger of Telangana Board of Intermediate Education with the School Education Department, the state government also announced to introduce 10+2 Education System.

The decision was taken after a review meeting of the Education Department chaired by State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Reddy also holds the Ministry of Education portfolio.

The merger and the new 10+2 system is set to come into effect from the next academic year 2027-28. The new system will also abolish the existing pattern of the Class 11th and Class 12th or Intermediate Board Exams (Junior College Exams) from the year 2027-28.

New Structure

As per the decision taken by the Telangana State Government, the School Education Department, which was earlier responsible for the education up to Class 10 (Secondary) will now be restructured into three stages namely:

Primary - Nursery to Class IV

Secondary - Classes V to VIII

Senior secondary - Classes IX to XII

The proposed reforms go further, with specialised teaching from Classes 9 to 12, greater emphasis on practical skills and stronger infrastructure to bring government schools closer to private-school standards.

The focus of the decision is to reduce dropouts and ensure that children continue their education without unnecessary barriers addresses one of the most important challenges facing Telangana’s students, the State Education Department said.

The Intermediate Education System was introduced in 1969, as part of the 10+2+3 system based on the recommendations of the Kothari Commission.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is also considering curbs on film promotions and commercial events in educational institutions.

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