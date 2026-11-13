Another IIT student commits suicide

Another student of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology has committed suicide, this time in IIT Roorkee.

Indian Institute of Technology: Another student of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology has committed suicide, this time in IIT Roorkee.

The student (20), who has been identified as Ayush Rajoria, was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday evening, November 12, 2026. He was a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A suicide note was recovered from his room in which he reportedly mentioned his struggles with depression and did not hold anyone responsible for his death, local police said.

The latest case of suicide at IIT Campus comes about two months after a student ended his life at IIT Bombay .

Suicide Cases in IITs

At least 171 students across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) died by suicide or unnatural causes between 2006 and September 2026, according to Al Jazeera. The frequency of these deaths has risen sharply over the past decade, sparking national debates on academic pressure, caste discrimination, and institutional accountability.

Union government data covering higher educational institutions from 2014 to 2021 shows that over half of the students who died by suicide belonged to marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), as reported by The Wire.

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