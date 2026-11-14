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JEE Advanced 2027 Date, Eligibility Criteria Released

IIT Delhi today confirmed the JEE Advanced 2027 date and also released the eligibility criteria of the students planning to appear in the important entrance exam

Saturday November 14, 2026 2:38 PM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Advanced 2027 Date, Eligibility Criteria Released

JEE Advanced 2027: IIT Delhi today confirmed the JEE Advanced 2027 date and also released the eligibility criteria of the students planning to appear in the important entrance exam.

According to the notification released by IIT Delhi on the official website, JEE Advanced 2027 will be held on Sunday May 23, 2027.

"JEE (Advanced) 2027 will be held on Sunday, 23rd May, 2027", IIT Delhi said.

JEE Advanced 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Along with confirming the JEE Advanced 2027 date, IIT Roorkee has also released the eligibility criteria.

The JEE Advanced 2027 eligibility criteria is divided in five categories.

JEE Advanced 2027 Registration

IIT Roorkee has not confirmed yet the registration schedule of JEE Advanced 2027. The registration process, however, starts after JEE Main 2027 Session 2 is declared. JEE Main 2027 Session 2 will be held in the month of April.

In 2026, JEE Advanced was held on May 17, 2026. The JEE Advanced 2026 result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 01, 2026.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.

Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

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