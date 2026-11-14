NASA invites application for $1mn Moon Base Challenge, Check who is eligible

The American Space Agency, NASA, has invited applications from the eligible candidates for its $1 million Moon Base Challenge

[NASA image for representation.]

Washington: The American Space Agency, NASA, has invited applications from the eligible candidates for its $1 million Moon Base Challenge.

The registration for the NASA’s Moon Base Challenge is now underway, and eligible candidates can submit their application till January 25, 2027, the space agency said during a MAX POWER event at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

NASA is building a Moon Base where astronauts will live, work, and explore at the lunar South Pole region. The space agency seeks students’ participation to finalize the design of the proposed Lunar Station.

“A permanent human presence on the Moon paves the way for future crewed missions to Mars and requires talent from various industries and backgrounds”, NASA said.

Who is eligible for NASA Moon Base Challenge?

The competition is for students based in the United States.

“The competition invites student teams at U.S. high schools and post-secondary schools to contribute designs for the Moon Base”, NASA said.

Giving more details of the eligibility criteria, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said, “We’re looking for students ready to think creatively, work as a team, and take on real problems connected to NASA’s future on the Moon.”

“You do not have to wait until graduation to contribute. Curiosity, creativity, and the willingness to tackle hard problems without obvious answers are exactly the qualities we need as we build what comes next”, he added.

Why the Moon Base Challenge?

The multiphase challenge supports NASA’s commitment to cultivating the technical skills of tomorrow’s aerospace workforce. For this challenge, student teams will design innovative solutions for Moon Base across six categories: power generation and storage, construction, life-support systems, surface mobility, communications networks, and astronaut safety.

The purpose of the Moon Base Design Competition is to leverage all the ingenuity and innovation to think of every consideration our explorers might need to live and work there, Carlos García-Galán, manager, Moon Base Program said.

“Students bring exactly the bold ideas that we’re looking for, and I’m looking forward to their fresh perspective. Ultimately, Moon Base is for them, people who will experience a world where humans are on the Moon to stay”, he added.

The challenge gives participants an opportunity to develop necessary skills for careers in the space industry while helping advance new concepts for Moon Base technologies.

Where and How to Apply for NASA Moon Base Challenge

Participants are required to register for the challenge through the NASA STEM Gateway before the last date of application January 25, 2027.

The Moon Base Challenge addresses authentic environmental and mission design parameters for life and operations on the lunar surface. The deliverables reflect industry skills – such as trade studies, concept proposals, and stakeholder briefings – allowing participants across technical, vocational, and various academic tracks to build career-relevant skills without requiring prior specialized engineering or technical experience.

The Office of STEM Engagement designed the challenge in collaboration with the Moon Base Program. The Institute of Competition Sciences administers the challenge through a contract with the NASA Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation within the agency’s Research and Technology Mission Directorate.

More details of the competition, eligibility requirements, and official rules, candidates can visit the website " moonbasechallenge.org ".

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic